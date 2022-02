Hallie Hardy has been named executive director of Horse Country, Inc., replacing Anne Sabatino Hardy who has led the nonprofit since its founding in 2015. “Horse Country is proud to announce Hallie as its new executive director,” explained Gathan Borden, president of the Horse Country board of directors. “She brings not only a necessary skill set and diverse experience, but also sincere enthusiasm for the organization’s mission and the desire to continue the growth of this critical fan development initiative. We are grateful to Anne and the foundation of success she leaves behind for Horse Country. The Board looks forward to working with Hallie and our members to build upon that foundation as the organization steps into this next phase.”

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO