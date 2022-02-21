ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Patrons say restaurant laced food with THC

WRAL
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
KBTX.com

Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a surreal and bittersweet day for the owners of College Station’s Boomtown BBQ Company, as they were forced to close their doors for good Saturday. The restaurant opened in August 2020. “As soon as we started, we kind of had a disadvantage...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Chrome#Food Drink
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Chain Opening New Location

More Mexican food is coming your way.Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash. Greater Phoenix is home to a number of local chains. There’s more than a handful of restaurants that have found enough success to warrant spreading their culinary love to other areas of the Valley. That is once again happening with a popular local Mexican fast-food chain as it prepares for further expansion.
PHOENIX, AZ
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Once Popular Canned Foods That No One Eats Any More

Prior to the start of the 1800s, the only options for preserving food were to pickle, salt, smoke, or dry it. This limited the types of foods that could be preserved, as well as how long they could be kept. As wars raged across Europe in the late 1700s, however, the French government decided to develop a way of shipping shelf-stable food to their soldiers and seamen — this is how canned food was born (via History). By 1810, canned food was being produced across the continent.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their...
TV & VIDEOS
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closes, New BBQ Restaurant Moving In.

From death comes new life. At least that is the case for a once-popular restaurant and a new restaurant that is opening in its place. Honey Bear’s BBQ had previously occupied the space at 2824 North Central Avenue in Chandler. However, after the pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, Honey Bear’s could not sustain the shutdowns, and eventually closed its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Upworthy

Man ditches his date at a restaurant after learning she was racist, asks if he was wrong

We've all probably been on a bad date before. Sometimes people just don't click with each other, and that's okay. But what do you do when you learn that the person you're on a date with doesn't share the same ethical values you care about? Well, one Redditor was left feeling guilty after ditching his date at a restaurant when he learned she was racist. He took to the forum "Am I The A*shole?" to ask fellow users if he was in the wrong for leaving her at the restaurant with no transport. He states in his post, "I don't know what I will say if I ever meet her again."
SOCIETY
Mix 93.1

Blue Bell Ice Cream Brings Back A Satisfying East Texas Favorite

East Texans know that ice cream isn't just for summer, it's a year-round thing around here. It doesn't matter how cold or how hot it gets, ice cream can and will be eaten at any time. We're ALWAYS excited when our favorite ice cream company announces a new flavor, but when they announce they're bringing back one of our favorite limited-run ice creams, well, it's game over!
BRENHAM, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Steakhouse

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy