New Jersey on Monday reported another 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 569 confirmed cases as the recent surge driven by the omicron variant continues to subside. Monday’s case total was the lowest so far since the first known case of the omicron variant was reported in New Jersey on Dec. 3. It was also the fourth time in February that fewer than 1,000 cases were reported by the state.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO