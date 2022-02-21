ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

K5 Film Teams With Mukunda Michael Dewil on Time-Loop Thriller ‘Open House’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Baur’s K5 Film and K5 International are re-teaming with writer/director Mukunda Michael Dewil for the time-loop thriller “Open House.” The script was written and developed by Jon Davis and Sergio Pinheiro. Dewil and Baur, who will produce the movie, already worked together on the action...

Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jessica Lowndes Inks Multi-Picture Deal With GAC Family; Will Write, Produce & Direct Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate Jessica Lowndes has signed a four-picture deal to star in, write, direct and executive produce original films for GAC Family. The announcement follows the weekend premiere of Harmony From The Heart, in which Lowndes starred with Jesse Metcalfe. She also wrote the original screenplay and executive produced the film. Lowndes is also the latest Hallmark Channel alum to sign a deal with GAC Family, which is run by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, parent of Hallmark Channel. Abbott has been bringing in established Hallmark Channel talent he worked with while running the network. Lowndes joins fellow...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosamund Pike Star in Berlin Market Movie Projects

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood and Rosamund Pike headline projects being brought onto Berlin’s virtual European Film Market. Just how large its top-tier offers may be, and the volume of deals, are still open for debate. “Very compact,” said Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz of the EFM, which swelled somewhat thanks to a flurry of title announcements on Feb. 4, followed by a steady trickle of big unveils. “The EFM does not look like it will have the comparable volume of the AFM,” Mister Smith’s David Garrett said. “But there will certainly be enough to whet people’s appetites.” The market has, in fact, been...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

’16 & Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

The reality star’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter and revealed the cause of Jordan’s death in the description. 16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer’s cause of death has been revealed. About one week after the 26-year-old tragically died, the family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her 6-month-old daughter Lyla, where they went into detail about Jordan’s battle with substance abuse. “Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl,” the description reads alongside a photo of Jordan and Lyla. “Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Linda Evangelista Revealed Photos Of Her CoolSculpting Side Effects

Following her September 2021 Instagram post, supermodel Linda Evangelista has now revealed photos of her experience with the fat-reducing treatment CoolSculpting in a story with People magazine. Evangelista alleges a treatment five years ago on her face, bra, and thighs left her with paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also called "PH," this is an intense overgrowth of fat), and she's now "brutally disfigured" and "I dread running into someone I know."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Radar Online.com

'90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda's Husband Danny Elfman Disappears, 68-Year-Old Trades In Clean-Cut Image For Shocking Body Tattoos

Bridget Fonda isn't the only one in her marriage that's made changes! The '90s sex icon's husband Danny Elfman is totally unrecognizable!. The 68-year-old composer — who was once as clean-cut as they come — has adopted the rockstar lifestyle for his final curtain call. Days after Fonda was spotted for the first time in 12 years, Elfman reemerged and his transformation will shock you.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Real Housewives star reveals nine-year-old daughter uncovered father’s affair on TikTok

The Real Housewives of New Jersey [RHONJ] star Jennifer Aydin has revealed that her daughter, Olivia, has found out about her husband’s affair.Speaking to Page Six, the 44-year-old reality TV star, who is married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, explained that her nine-year-old daughter saw a video about her parents’ decade-old affair on social media.“We had a blogger leak this awful storyline and somebody made a TikTok on it,” Aydin said.“My sweet little Olivia – who threw a beautiful anniversary party for us [on RHONJ Season 11] to show how her parents are still in love – saw a TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

