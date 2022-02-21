ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Libya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago

CAIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) announced on Monday the opening of the Tahara oilfield operated by Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) in the Hamada area.

The NOC statement did not disclose any Tahara production details.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Algeria's Sonatrach to resume operations in Libya, CEO says

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Algeria has agreed to resume operations in Libya where it owns three oil and gas blocks in the region of Ghadames, the chief executive of Algeria’s state energy company Sonatrach said in Libya on Thursday. Tewfik Hakkar told reporters that both countries would work jointly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Register Citizen

Libya's east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s east-based parliament on Thursday appointed a new prime minister, a development that counters U.N. efforts to reconcile the divided country and will likely produce two parallel administrations. The House of Representatives said its decision followed the incumbent premier’s failure to hold national elections in...
WORLD
The Independent

UN more neutral on PM appointed in Libya's east, urges vote

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken note of the appointment by Libya’s east-based parliament of a new prime minister and is following the situation in the North African country closely, his spokesman said Friday. The statement by the U.N. spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, seems to reflect a more neutral position than the U.N.’s initial support for the current interim prime minister based in the capital, Tripoli in western Libya The east-based lawmakers on Thursday appointed former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha to replace Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as head of a new interim government, a development that appeared to counter U.N....
WORLD
The Associated Press

Libya’s parliament to appoint new PM, increasing tensions

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s parliament said Monday it will name a new prime minister this week to head the transitional government, a move that will likely lead to parallel administrations in the already chaotic nation. Two candidates — former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga and Minister-Counsellor Khalid al-Baibas —...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Noc#Oilfield#Gulf Oil#Arabian Gulf Oil Co#Agoco
Reuters

Gas producers disagree with non-U.N. sanctions against GECF members, Qatar says

DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gas producing countries disagree with non-U.N. economic sanctions against Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) member states, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi said on Tuesday at the GECF opening plenary session in Doha. He did not specify which member states sanctions might be aimed at. Iran and Russia are both members of GECF, sometimes dubbed the “gas OPEC”. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Andrew Mills in Doha, Nadine Awadalla in Dubai; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Libya's politics are broken but war not seen as inevitable

TUNIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Libya's political jostling is intensifying as the parliament prepares to announce a new prime minister despite the incumbent's refusal to step down, further undermining an already faltering U.N.-backed peace process. The manoeuvring comes after December's collapse of a planned election that was the centrepiece of...
WORLD
Reuters

OPEC+ would seek to bring Iran into oil supply deal

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ will work to integrate Iran into its oil supply-limiting accord should agreement be reached on reviving its nuclear deal with world powers, sources close to the group said, seeking to avoid market share competition that could hit prices. A successful outcome to the talks could lift...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Daily Herald

Libya's embattled PM says replacing him could trigger war

CAIRO -- Libya's embattled prime minister is warning that the appointment of a new interim government could set off war and chaos in a Mediterranean country mired for a decade in turmoil. Addressing Libyans late Monday, Prime Minister Abdul Hamdi Dbeibah reiterated his insistence that he will hand over power...
WORLD
US News and World Report

With Elections Delayed Again, Libya's Endless Transition Angers Its People

TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - As Libya's political institutions pushed ahead with plans to again extend a transitional period and delay any elections, Libyans across the country were filled with weariness, cynicism and anger. Libya was meant to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December, but arguments between factions and bodies...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Libya's Dbeibah: the ambitious politician who promised not to be

TUNIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A move by Libya's parliament to oust Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who had promised not to use his stand-in position for political advancement, is testament to his success in doing just that. read more. A reported assassination attempt on Dbeibah overnight came a day...
WORLD
Reuters

American general in Egypt for talks after U.S. cuts military aid

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A top U.S. general emphasized "very robust" military assistance to Egypt as he flew into Cairo on Wednesday in the wake of a decision by President Joe Biden administration's to cut $130 million in military aid to the country over human rights concerns. The rare...
WORLD
Reuters

Oil hits highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine escalation

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oil hit its highest since 2014 on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to near $100 a barrel. The United States and its European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EDF capital increase to take place in coming weeks, CEO says

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EDF expects a planned state capital increase to occur in the coming weeks, the head of the French state-controlled utility said on Tuesday. Last week, the government said it would inject around 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) into EDF to ease the financial pain inflicted by nuclear reactors going offline, of which 12 are currently halted, and the government making the firm supply power below market prices. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

323K+
Followers
286K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy