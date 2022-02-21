Libya's NOC announces opening of Tahara oilfield

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken note of the appointment by Libya’s east-based parliament of a new prime minister and is following the situation in the North African country closely, his spokesman said Friday. The statement by the U.N. spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, seems to reflect a more neutral position than the U.N.’s initial support for the current interim prime minister based in the capital, Tripoli in western Libya The east-based lawmakers on Thursday appointed former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha to replace Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as head of a new interim government, a development that appeared to counter U.N....
