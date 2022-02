One of the most distinguishing things about Costco (after its jumbo, bulk packaging, of course) is the fact that the warehouse store doesn’t carry a million different types of things. One or two ketchups, a couple trash bags, etc. But somehow, the other day, I found myself standing in front of half-a-dozen butter options. Salted? Unsalted? Organic? Store brand? Name brand? Because most of us don’t need more than giant package of butter at one time (although it does freeze well!), I made it my mission to determine the very best one to buy. I sampled them all and considered the uses of each one. If you’re going to buy butter at Costco, I can tell you which one to get. Fun fact: It was already a household staple of mine!

