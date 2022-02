Denny Hamlin was unable to win the Daytona 500 for a third straight time last year, when he posted a fifth-place finish. The 41-year-old remained tied for third with three career victories in the Great American Race, one behind Cale Yarborough. Hamlin will make another attempt to join him when he gets behind the wheel on Sunday for the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin, who won this event for the first time in 2016, has finished fifth or better in eight of his last 10 starts in the season-opening race entering the Daytona 500 2022.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO