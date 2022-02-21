Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

 22 hours ago
UNCP hires new vice chancellor

PEMBROKE — Gabe Eszterhas, CPA, a senior-level finance and accounting executive with 20 years of higher education experience and a proven track of success in central offices and academic divisions, has been named vice chancellor for Finance and Administration at The University of North Carolina of Pembroke.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement on Friday after the unanimous vote by the board of trustees supporting the recommendation by Cummings and a search committee led by Dick Christy, director of Athletics.

Eszterhas has spent the majority of his career in higher education, most recently at Florida Atlantic University, where he serves as senior associate dean for Finance for the College of Medicine. He was responsible for a $70 million budget and oversight of all finance processes and management of all clinical service contracts, information technology and the Clinical Skills Simulation Center. During his tenure, medical student tuition revenue increased by 22% over three years without increasing the tuition rate.

Prior to FAU, he served as associate vice president and controller at the University of Miami which boasted annual revenues of $3 billion and 15,700 employees.

Teen dies in single-vehicle crash

LUMBERTON — A Creedmoor teen died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on N.C. 72 about 4.2 miles east of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper M.J. Miles responded Thursday about 9:14 p.m. to the crash, according to a NCSHP official.

Kathryn Hunt, 19, died after the 2005 Toyota passenger car she was operating traveled off the roadway to the right, then off the roadway to the left after she overcorrected. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to the NCSHP. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Hunt was not wearing a seat belt, but was not ejected, according to the Highway Patrol. Impairment was not suspected.

Teen faces murder charges in double homicide

FAIRMONT — A 19-year-old Fairmont resident has been charged with murder in connection with a double homicide, according to the Fairmont chief of police.

Semaj Cortez Lin Bethea was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards.

Bethea was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charges and a $50,000 bond for the shooting into an occupied vehicle charge, he said.

The arrest is connected to a double homicide investigation involving Caleb Hunt and Jonathan Lowery Jr. which occurred on Oct. 30, 2021, he said.

Gun discovered in student’s book bag

ELLERBE — A handgun was discovered in a student’s book bag during a safety search at Ellerbe Middle School Friday morning, following a threat made on Thursday.

The safety search was prompted by the threat the previous day and involved law enforcement checking students’ bags using metal detectors. Parents were notified of the threat on Thursday through a text message by Principal Melvin Ingram. A second message was sent following the discovery of the gun.

It’s unclear what actions have been taken against the student who brought the gun. Law enforcement do not release names of juveniles accused of a crime.

From Champion Media reports

LUMBERTON — More than 325 first responders returned to the classroom this past week to take part in training exercises during the 48th Annual Southeastern Fire/Rescue College and Law Enforcement Expo at Robeson Community College. “This was an opportunity for specialized training in fire, rescue, and advanced law enforcement,”...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Chief ‘Duke’ Williams to retire June 1

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams has announced his retirement, saying on Mondaty that he would officially be retiring on June 1. “Everyone has a time where they have to let go and let the next generation in,” Williams said. “I’ve spent 30 years in law enforcement, so I think it’s time for me to let that next generation in.”
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Lowe Road near Lumberton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Latoya Lynn Rogers, 39, of Pembroke, died after being struck by a 1966 Ford LTD operated by 36-year-old Bradley George Brigman, of Clio, South Carolina, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Lowe Road near N.C. 711 about 2.7 miles west of Lumberton.
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County men accused of involvement in a fatal South Carolina shooting were arrested recently by multiple agencies. Austin H. Fairley, 24, of Red Springs, and Chandler T. Lowry, 23, of Shannon, were arrested Friday after a traffic stop by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
LUMBERTON, NC
LUMBERTON — The project to launch a drug treatment and rehab center near Parkton is moving forward. The center is funded by a $10 million allocation to Hope Alive by legislators in the state budget signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on Nov. 18, 2021. Hope Alive is a nonprofit organization of Greater Hope International Church in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON, NC
LEGACY OF GIVING

WAGRAM — George F. Gibson was born in Wagram on Feb. 16, 1903. He grew up working on his family’s farm, but when he finished high school, his life took a different direction. He headed for Fayetteville. A man who enjoyed the land, Gibson worked with his brother...
WAGRAM, NC
My farewell after four years

I truly don’t know where to even begin with this column. During my four years here at The Exchange, I’ve written one column and that was about my experience getting to skydive with the Golden Knights. So needless to say, writing this is extremely different than my normal...
LAURINBURG, NC
LAURINBURG—The Scotland County Board of Education met Monday night and bus drivers expressed concerns about feeling unappreciated and not receiving raises and bonuses from the district. Five drivers spoke to the board and said they didn’t understand the distribution of the bonuses or the raises that were given out....
LAURINBURG, NC
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council gave two internet providers the go-ahead Thursday to provide high-speed service along tribal lands. The council unanimously approved a resolution of consent and support for the Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation (Focus Broadband) and Charter Communications (Spectrum) to build and provide high-speed internet in areas designated as Lumbee Tribal territory lands throughout Robeson, Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland counties.
PEMBROKE, NC
Nominations sought for business scholarship

LAURINBURG — Nominations are being sought for a $750 scholarship offered by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association through March 21. The scholarship is available to North Carolina residents pursuing a college degree (associates and/or bachelors) in business or a business-related field of study. Applicants must be enrolled to attend classes at a college during the 2022-2023 school year.
LAURINBURG, NC
