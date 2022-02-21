ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo's Latest Alexa-Enabled Smart Clock Is Down to $50 Right Now

By Max McHone
CNET
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many smart displays and devices floating around on the market right now, it can be difficult to make sure that you're not paying for a whole slew of features that you don't want or need. Which is why Lenovo's 4-inch Essential smart...

komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
click orlando

Get this Lenovo smart tablet for just $139.99

A smart tablet can be a portal into other worlds. These worlds can be books, movies, TV shows, games, podcasts, work, creative projects, and more. If you’re ready to invest in your first smart tablet or upgrade an old one, look no further than the Lenovo Smart Tab M8, which comes with a smart charging station and Google Assistant connection capability.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale includes deals on laptops, smart TVs, headphones and more

Best Buy launched a new flash sale today featuring deep discounts on laptops, smart TVs, headphones, robot vacuums and more. Whether you're shopping for the products you need to stay productive, upgrading your entertainment setup or snagging small appliances to make life easier, Best Buy is ready to help. You can shop all of the deals on top tech now, but hurry, the flash sale ends tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Person
Alexa
The Verge

The latest iPad Air is selling for its lowest price ever

The 2020 model of the iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest price ever. Normally, this slim tablet costs $599.99 but has been discounted to $499.99 in all colorways at Best Buy. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised its excellent screen and overall fast performance, calling it the “best tablet for most people” in his review. This model represents a top-to-bottom redesign over its previous iteration, bringing features like a USB-C charging port, which broadens its compatibility with accessories.
TECHNOLOGY
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

This Hack Unclogs Your Showerhead in Just 1 Hour

Is the water from your showerhead spraying out in all the wrong directions? Have you noticed the water pressure is getting progressively worse? It could mean your showerhead is clogged, which happens when the minerals in the water build up over time. Yes, you could buy a new showerhead to replace your current one, but that only temporarily solves your problem -- and it can get pricey. Instead, try addressing the root of the problem, aka mineral buildup from hard water, with this simple trick.
LIFESTYLE
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
#Smart Devices#Smart Displays#This Smart Clock
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Dell’s best home office laptop is over $300 off today

The Dell Vostro 3510 is a great laptop for remote working. If you’re looking for one of the best laptop deals and home office deals, look no further than the deal we’ve found on the Dell Vostro 3510 laptop at Dell today. It’s currently marked down to only $779, which is a savings of $334 from its regular price of $1,113, and one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen. To sweeten the deal even more, free shipping is included with your purchase.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV from Sony is $400 off at Best Buy today

It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup through the massive discounts that you can obtain from these 4K TV deals, but if you don’t know where to start, you might want to take advantage of one of these Sony TV deals, as the brand is one of the best when it comes to displays. If you’re looking for 65-inch TV deals in particular, then you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which is available from the retailer for $800 after a $400 discount to its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s QLED TV is back to its lowest price

If you’re looking to pick up a TV ahead of the Super Bowl, Samsung is currently discounting many of its QLED TVs, matching their lowest prices ever. Normally, the 75-inch model of the Samsung QN85A QLED TV costs $2,999.99 but is currently on sale at Samsung and Best Buy for $1,999.99. This massive, slim-bezel display features amazing visual fidelity and also includes a variety of other handy features. The Tizen OS grants access to most major streaming services and a number of helpful apps, and the TV features built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback or find your favorite show with ease. The already excellent picture quality is enhanced even further thanks to HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync compatibility for superior gaming performance.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated...
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

What is Roku?

Over the past 10 years or so, our TVs have become more and more like oversized smartphones. And, even those that don’t have a smart TV or use their TV’s smart functionality often use an external device to access streaming services and other apps. One of the biggest makers of both those smart TV platforms, and the devices that power them, is Roku.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Watch 4 has dropped to its lowest price to date

If you, like me, pigged out on one too many chocolates on Valentine’s Day and / or chicken wings during Super Bowl Sunday, today’s smartwatch deal may help you get back on track with your fitness goals. Right now, Samsung’s LTE-outfitted Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale in both size configurations for its lowest prices to date. At the moment, you can pick up the 44mm version at Amazon and Best Buy for $249.99 instead of $329.99 or the 40mm variant for $219.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
ELECTRONICS

