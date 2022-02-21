Lenovo's Latest Alexa-Enabled Smart Clock Is Down to $50 Right Now

It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup through the massive discounts that you can obtain from these 4K TV deals, but if you don’t know where to start, you might want to take advantage of one of these Sony TV deals, as the brand is one of the best when it comes to displays. If you’re looking for 65-inch TV deals in particular, then you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which is available from the retailer for $800 after a $400 discount to its original price of $1,200.

ELECTRONICS ・ 25 DAYS AGO