ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USA Compression Partners: A Game-Changer For This 12%+ Yield Thanks To Their Lenders

By Daniel Thurecht
Seekingalpha.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout 2021 the very high 12%+ distribution yield offered by USA Compression Partners was facing a forced reduction due to the covenant leverage ratio of their credit facility. Introduction. Throughout 2021 the very high distribution yield of 12.17% offered by USA Compression Partners (USAC) was facing a forced reduction...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compression#New Covenant#Usa Compression Partners#Usac
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

Royal Gold provides brighter gold exposure than production companies do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Higher Oil Prices Are Allowing Energy Companies To Increase Their Shale Operations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) No news may be good news as equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on another day of light economic announcements. There are several earnings announcements but no big companies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the market. The higher premarket move could be an impressive follow up to yesterday’s rally. Crude oil prices and yields were lower before the market open which appears to be helping equity futures. Lower oil and yields are helping reduce investor fears as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) was 3.5% lower in premarket trading and nearing 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Pfizer And Harley Davidson Lead Out In Tuesday's Earnings With Different Results

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Tuesday Market Open) Equity index futures are mixed before the bell on Tuesday with another relatively light news day. There are several earnings announcements but not many companies that are likely to have a far reaching effect. Thursday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) could be spark that provides some excitement this week.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy