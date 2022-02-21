ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine presses for participation in Biden-Putin summit

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024zon_0eKYzIuc00
© AP.

A top Ukrainian official said on Monday that diplomatic talks between the United States and Russia can only succeed if Kyiv is involved.

"No one can resolve our issue without us," Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's top security official, told reporters during a briefing, Reuters reported. "Everything should happen with our participation."

The White House announced late Sunday night that President Biden had agreed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in principle" in the coming days on the condition that Russia does not move forward with an invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, who last spoke to Putin on Feb. 12, said during an address last week he believed that Putin had already decided to invade Ukraine after weeks of troop buildup and military exercises on the border between the two nations.

Western nations have warned Moscow could face hash sanctions if Putin pushed ahead with the invasion, but Russian military officials have reportedly already been given orders to invade.

Kremlin officials, meanwhile, have pushed claims that Ukraine is planning an attack of its own, which the U.S. government and officials in Kyiv have denied, saying those statements are being used by the Russian government as a justification to attack.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Oleksiy Danilov
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Ukrainian#Reuters#The White House#Russian#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

481K+
Followers
58K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy