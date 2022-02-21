ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Boris Johnson is about to lift England’s last COVID restrictions and health experts are outraged

By David Meyer
Fortune
Fortune
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tH3D7_0eKYz2sF00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

England is about to drop its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, despite the fact that tens of thousands of people there are still testing positive for the coronavirus each day—including, on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II herself.

As U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells it, the new "living with COVID" strategy—which will likely include an end to free rapid and PCR testing for those under the age of 80—is about "encouraging personal responsibility" rather than having state-imposed rules about things like self-isolating when infected.

"We're in a different world. I think it is it is important that people should feel confident again and people should feel able to go back to work in the normal way," Johnson told the BBC Sunday, ahead of Monday's expected announcement.

Indeed, the shift will take place on the downward slope of the U.K.'s Omicron wave, with infection and death rates dropping significantly. In an echo of the strategy in Denmark, where restrictions were also recently lifted, Johnson suggested they might need to be reimposed if pandemic realities demand it. However, health experts are appalled at the implications of the English changes, in particular the removal of free testing for budgetary reasons—an issue that is reportedly causing a last-minute stand-off between Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor (i.e. finance chief) Rishi Sunak.

"So much is uncertain still"

"The government cannot wave a magic wand and pretend the threat has disappeared entirely," said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the National Health Service (NHS) Confederation, on Friday.

According to the organization's polling, a whopping 79% of NHS leaders disagree with the decision to end free testing. "So much is uncertain still, including our long-term immunity and the emergence of future strains, which requires a solid testing infrastructure and clear guidance around self-isolation to remain in place," said Taylor.

The British Medical Association agreed, with BMA council chair Chaand Nagpaul saying: "The decision to remove all restrictions is not based on current evidence and is premature."

"It clearly hasn’t been guided by data or done in consultation with the healthcare profession," Nagpaul said Friday. "Scrapping all restrictions and allowing the infection to spread in an unmonitored and unfettered manner would be damaging to the health of millions, including for those who go on to suffer Long Covid symptoms."

The World Health Organization also chipped in, with COVID envoy David Nabarro describing the government's decision as "really very unwise indeed," and expressing fears that the U.K.'s decision will "create a bit of a domino effect around the world."

On Monday, prominent medical experts published an open letter to key government advisers Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, asking them to "clarify the scientific advice underpinning these policy decisions."

"We do not believe there is a solid scientific basis for the policy. It is almost certain to increase the circulation of the virus and remove the visibility of emerging variants of concern," the letter read. "Lack of testing is not only detrimental to controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and detecting new variants, it also puts people who develop Long Covid at a great disadvantage by not having a confirmation of their infection, which is integral to the diagnosis, support and care they need to receive."

"An attempt to distract"

Some observers, including the opposition Labour Party, have linked Johnson's plans with his efforts to wriggle out of the consequences of the "Partygate" scandal that has the prime minister himself under police investigation for breaking COVID rules. Despite now being extremely unpopular with the British people, Johnson has so far managed to avoid being kicked out by his Conservative party, and he would like to maintain that situation.

Conservative lawmakers tend to oppose COVID restrictions, so giving them what they want—a month early, as the restrictions were due to expire in late March anyway—is seen as a way to discourage them from sending enough letters to Tory grandees to trigger a leadership election.

"Boris Johnson is declaring victory before the war is over, in an attempt to distract from the police knocking at his door," tweeted Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting on Sunday. "Now is not the time to start charging for tests or weaken sick pay, when people are still being asked to behave responsibly."

Johnson has the ability to set health policy for England, but the other U.K. nations—Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland—set their own health agendas. The Labour-led Welsh government on Monday also described Johnson's plan as "premature and reckless".

"Testing has played a pivotal role in breaking chains of transmission of COVID, and has acted as a powerful surveillance tool helping us to detect and respond rapidly to emerging variants. It is clearly essential that this continues," it said. "Any decision to effectively turn off the tap on our National Testing Programme with no future plans in place to reactivate it would put people at risk. This is not acceptable."

"In Wales, we will continue to make decisions to protect the health of people based on the scientific evidence available to us."

Comments / 31

Don
15h ago

Tough choice, lift restrictions or face crimes against humanity tribunal! Yeah, wise choice!

Reply
4
Related
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
David Nabarro
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Why the panic among Boris Johnson’s allies? Because they know Brexit is unravelling

Did something change this month? Having proclaimed the Brexit referendum triumph of 2016 as the unique achievement of Boris Johnson and praised his historic success in the election three years later with the slogan “get Brexit done”, did the wreckers of the European dream slowly begin to realise that if Johnson goes, it shifts the sands from beneath their feet?
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson says scrapping Covid isolation requirements is ‘moment of pride’

Boris Johnson has said scrapping requirements for people to self-isolate if they have Covid is a “moment of pride” as he prepares to remove restrictions that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.The prime minister’s cabinet is expected to confirm the policy change on Monday, which will make it legal for people to mix with other members of the public, such as getting on a crowded train, while having the virus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. MPs will be updated on the decision in the House of Commons in the afternoon,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#England#Health Experts#Conservative Party#British Royal Family#Uk#Omicron#English#Nhs
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband May Not Return To Royal Life If Duke Of Sussex Is Axed From This Role

Prince Harry may not return to his royal life if removed from being one of the Counsellors of States. Prince Harry might not find a way to return to his old royal life if the parliament removes him as a Counsellor of State, a report says. There were reportedly concerns over his eligibility because he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are now based in the United States.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

‘We could lose everything’: Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaves protest sites as Trudeau’s Emergencies Act threatens bank accounts and insurance

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Vaccine-mandate protesters at two border crossings in Western Canada plan to leave after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government invoked emergency powers that could freeze their bank accounts and suspend their insurance.
PROTESTS
Fortune

Fortune

90K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy