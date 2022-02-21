Monday morning weather forecast

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bundle up for another dangerously cold overnight. The WCCO Weather Team reports that snow began falling in southern Minnesota Thursday morning and reached the Twin Cities in the early afternoon. Twin Cities and south metro snowfall totals were in the 1- to 2-inch range, with northern parts of the metro seeing the lower end of that range. Much of western and far-northern Minnesota, as well as the Arrowhead, are under a Wind Chill Warning overnight Friday, when feels-like temperatures around minus 40 degrees. (credit: CBS) Temps will rise into the teens Friday in the metro, and rise further into the mid-30s Saturday – although winds will make it feel about 10-degrees cooler. Sunday will be slightly colder but will have less wind. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine. Looking further ahead, flakes are possible Monday afternoon and evening. Light accumulating snow is possible in northern Minnesota. Otherwise, the extended forecast is all about the mild weather. Most of next week will have highs in the low- to mid-30s, which is seasonable. Notably, March 1 is the start of meteorological spring.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 MINUTES AGO