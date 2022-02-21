ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | Feb. 21

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing a full house on the road against Pacific Northwest rival Vancouver, the Kraken look to reduce scoring chances off the Canucks' transition from defense to offense. One: Cut down on opponent scoring chances, seize rebounds on offense. Philipp Grubauer's play in Saturday night's 2-1 loss to the torrid...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Canucks hand Kraken fourth straight loss

VANCOUVER -- Tyler Motte had a goal and an assist for the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena on Monday. Juho Lammikko, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller each had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for the Canucks (24-22-6), who bounced back from a 7-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday during which they fell behind 5-0.
NHL
Reuters

Viktor Arvidsson's two goals carry Kings past Coyotes

Viktor Arvidsson’s second goal of the game, a tiebreaking tally with 3:39 left, lifted the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in Glendale, Ariz. Blake Lizotte also scored and Trevor Moore recorded two assists for the Kings, who have won five of...
NHL
NHL

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Boudreau
Person
Jared Mccann
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Mark Giordano
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
NHL

GAME DAY | Canucks vs. Flames

Tonight the Canucks will celebrate Black History Month and our proud to work with the Black Business Association of BC (BBABC) to showcase local Black-owned businesses and organizations on the arena concourses. The Canucks are honoured to work with Jason Bempong, creative director of local clothing brand Sleepless Mindz, to...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL - Brandon Biro is expected to make his NHL debut for the Sabres tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Biro, 23, was recalled from Rochester on Tuesday. He centered a line with Mark Jankowski and Rasmus Asplund during Buffalo's morning skate. Coverage on MSG begins at 7...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (30-13-6) @ CANUCKS (24-22-6) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (64) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (53) Goals - Miller (18)
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating Edmonton

Tampa Bay's home contest Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers was a tricky proposition for the Lightning. The Bolts were playing their first game in eight days, the last time they took the ice coming February 15 in a 6-3 victory over the Devils in New Jersey. Also, Tampa Bay is competing in the organization's first outdoor game Saturday when it takes part in the NHL Stadium Series versus the Predators at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. There might have been a tendency to overlook the Oilers and ahead to that historic event.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Winter Games#Game Essentials
NHL

Video Review: WPG @ DAL - 0:54 of Overtime

Video review determined that Tyler Seguin’s shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed the Winnipeg goal line in a legal fashion. Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line/High-Sticking The Puck. Result: Goal Dallas. Explanation: Video review determined that Tyler Seguin's shot at 4:06 (0:54 elapsed time) completely crossed...
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 51: Dallas Stars (28-20-2, 58 points) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, 62 points) When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Josh...
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Stadium Series by the numbers

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A look at the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ "By the Numbers." 1 - The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at Nissan Stadium will be the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning will become the 27th different NHL franchise to compete in a regular-season outdoor game.
NHL
Seattle Times

Rivalry will have to wait as Canucks again appear too much for Kraken

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — There were times throughout Monday night’s contest when the Kraken appeared ready to give this whole rivalry thing a go. They’d overcome a Vancouver Canucks goal just 11 seconds into the game and had a second-period lead in search of their first victory against their Pacific Division foes. Alas, they couldn’t hold on, taking a fourth-consecutive defeat with a 5-2 loss to the Canucks courtesy of a second-period barrage they couldn’t withstand.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

Winding Road Through Winnipeg

How Jets alumnus Pokey Reddick, and Moose alum Fred Brathwaite, took their careers through Winnipeg and are now growing the game in Vegas. They may be from two different eras of professional hockey in Winnipeg, but the winding career paths of Eldon "Pokey" Reddick and Fred Brathwaite have brought them both to the Las Vegas area where they continue to grow the game they love.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings still sorting out best fit with Moritz Seider

DETROIT – Getting matched with Moritz Seider is a plum assignment even for an experienced defenseman. The Detroit Red Wings have paired three veteran left-shooting D-men with the prized rookie this season but are still seeking the ideal fit. Seider started the season partnered with Nick Leddy and played...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

SEATTLE - The Bruins will have Brad Marchand back in the lineup as they begin a monster six-game, 12-day road trip on Thursday night with their inaugural visit to Seattle. Marchand returns against the Kraken after sitting out the last six games as he served his suspension for roughing and high-sticking.
NHL
NHL

SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

My Rival - Last season, the Capitals and the New York Rangers were co-denizens of the temporarily cobbled East Division, and they faced one another eight times in a truncated 56-game regular season slate. The two longtime rivals have faced each other more in the same season only once, back in the 1992-93 season when they met nine times as co-inhabitants of the Patrick Division, in a season with an 84-game regular season schedule.
NHL
NHL

LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Gila River Arena (Glendale, Arizona) Coyotes: 12 - 33 - 4 (28 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 7 (59 pts) The Kings have scored three or more goals in seven of their last nine games. In those games, the Kings are 6-0-1.
NHL
NHL

DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Senators, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, terrible news for Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Rodion Amirov as he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. What are the next steps for the team and the player? In Vancouver, there’s talk of a surprising team showing interest in J.T. Miller. Meanwhile, are the Ottawa Senators open to trading Connor Brown and will the New York Islanders shop Zdeno Chara? Finally, in some odd news, Sean Avery is making his return to hockey.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy