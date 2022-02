Chris Fuselier, the owner of the Blake Street Tavern, the longtime sports bar just east of Coors Field, is beginning to field baseball questions from his patrons. “The Super Bowl is over and now there is kind of a lull before March Madness, so fans and my staff are starting to ask me about baseball and about the Rockies’ home opener on April 8,” Fuselier said. “I’d say 90% of them don’t know what’s going on with the baseball lockout, what the issues are, what the players want, what the owners want. They just want baseball back.”

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO