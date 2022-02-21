ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soul Hackers 2 Announced for the West by Atlus; Coming One Day After Japan

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the announcement of Soul Hackers 2 for Japan, the western arm of Sega revealed that it’s coming to North America and Europe. As I expected in my previous post, the game will release in the west just one day later compared to Japan, on August 26. The...

twinfinite.net

#Xbox One#Video Game#Atlus#Italian#German#Spanish#English#Jrpg#Psp#Monaca#Nier Automata
