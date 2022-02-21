ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

One-third of Canadian seniors who rent or pay a mortgage are struggling to pay their bills

By Yeonjung Lee, Associate Professor, Faculty of Social Work, University of Calgary, Alex Bierman, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Calgary
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwcJq_0eKYvNtj00
On top of struggling to pay rent and mortgage, seniors are having trouble affording basic necessities. (Shutterstock)

Seniors are being forced out of their homes due to rent increases . They’re having trouble finding new, affordable accommodations . And the rent for senior housing can be more than a pension pays .

Our recent survey shows that these aren’t isolated incidents. Many Canadian seniors who rent or pay a mortgage are having trouble making ends meet.

In September 2021, we worked with the Angus Reid Forum to survey over 4,000 people. We asked people from all across Canada between the ages of 65 and 85 about their recent financial experiences — whether they had trouble paying for bills, necessities and whether their debt had increased.

And our results were consistent and disturbing.

Cutting back

Many seniors are struggling to pay bills. Over a third of older adults who rent or pay a mortgage reported trouble paying bills, while only about 12 per cent of outright homeowners struggled with their bills.

And they’re not just struggling with rent and mortgage. Seniors are also having trouble affording basic necessities, like food. We asked people about eating less than they thought they should because of a lack of money — over one-quarter of renters and almost one-fifth of people paying mortgages reported having eaten less. Meanwhile, less than 10 per cent of Canadian homeowners also reported cutting back on food.

Read more: Enabling better aging: The 4 things seniors need, and the 4 things that need to change

Medical care is another big issue. With Canada’s publicly funded healthcare system, it may seem like seniors shouldn’t have trouble affording medical care. But many still do, and paying for a home is a major risk factor.

We asked people whether they delayed or skipped medical care or prescriptions because of the costs. About 13 per cent of outright-homeowners told us they had. Almost double for those paying a mortgage and it was even worse for people paying rent. About one-third of senior renters had trouble affording medical care or prescriptions.

The finances of seniors who rent or pay a mortgage also got worse during the pandemic. Over 30 per cent reported increased debt in the past year. While only about 12 per cent of outright-homeowners reported greater debts.

Reigning in rent

The financial plight of renters and mortgage-holders is likely to become an even more pressing issue. Larger groups of people are entering their senior years , while more seniors are being burdened by debt than in the past .

Some provinces are trying to address these issues by reigning in rent increases. Provinces like British Columbia , Ontario , Nova Scotia , New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island (PEI) restrict how much landlords can raise rent — these limits are usually between one and two per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kji0_0eKYvNtj00
Greater directed subsidies to assist financially vulnerable seniors may be a better solution. (Shutterstock)

But rent control isn’t enough. When finances are stretched so thin, even small increases in housing costs may be a serious threat to financial stability. Rent control also won’t help people who pay a mortgage and mortgage-holders are subject to fluctuations in interest rates that can increase required payments.

Building more housing is also unlikely to be a solution because supply of housing is only one factor in housing prices . Also, landlords still need to take in enough rent to cover the costs of building and operating rental housing — that limits how much rent can decrease, even if new rentals are built.

This is why greater directed subsidies to assist financially vulnerable seniors may be a better solution . Financial supports can contribute to helping older adults avoid having to choose between keeping a roof over their heads or food on the table.

Financial supports

The federal government is taking steps to assist financially vulnerable seniors. Supports for those aged 75 and over are increasing by 10 per cent in July 2022 . But this change won’t help those younger than 75.

Although government support for low-income seniors has increased in recent years , it clearly isn’t enough. And financial shortfalls are forcing many seniors to make tough decisions when it comes to being able to afford a home or other needs.

Canadians need to take steps to better address the financial insecurity of seniors. Otherwise, Canada may encounter a growing tide of desperate seniors in the near future.

Alex Bierman has received funding from SSHRC and the CIHR. He is a member of the American Sociological Association, Association for the Sociology of Religion, Religious Research Association, Society for the Scientific Study of Religion,and Inter-University Seminar on the Armed Forces.

Yeonjung Lee receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 6

Related
Washington Post

How to Pay Your Rent Without Going Broke

Finding a place to live has gotten more complicated — and a lot more expensive — in the pandemic. Rents are soaring across the country with stories of bidding wars rattling nerves and exorbitant fees tacked-on in cities from Fort Lauderdale to Fort Worth. You’re probably not going to be able to afford your dream apartment anymore. But how much can you afford?
HOUSE RENT
Daily Mail

Rent across America's biggest cities soared by 20% last year - and the hike was even higher in Miami, Boston and NYC - due to pent-up demand from young people who moved in with their parents during pandemic combined with nationwide housing shortage

Rent costs have exploded across the country in the past year as the people who moved back in with their families during the pandemic returned to the limited rental market - sending prices soaring. An average of a 20 per cent increase across the US's biggest 50 cities has forced...
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

Low paid ‘falling behind on bills and skipping meals’ amid rising cost of living

The rising cost of living is hitting low-paid workers harder than the pandemic as many fall behind on household bills and regularly skip meals, according to a new report.Research by the Living Wage Foundation found that almost one in five workers have taken out a pay-day loan to cover essentials in the past year.A survey of 1,700 workers earning less than the voluntary Real Living Wage found that almost two in five have fallen behind on household bills and a similar number have regularly skipped meals for financial reasons.Almost a third of respondents said they had not been able to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Reid
The Independent

Landlords demand rent guarantees as living cost crisis hits tenants

Soaring rental costs, tumbling availability, and economic uncertainty is fuelling the increasing demand for rent guarantees as cautious landlords seek to protect their revenues from the knock-on effects of the cost of living crisis.The number of landlords asking for a guarantor has risen by 36 per cent in four years, according to new data. At the same time the average cost of rent reached a 13-year high of £969 in the last quarter of 2021, an 8.3 per cent annual rise, Zoopla has warned.Rent now accounts for 37 per cent of gross income for a single earner and average rents...
HOUSE RENT
KIVI-TV

Soaring US rent prices force families out of homes

Costs are rapidly climbing throughout the U.S. "It's not just an economic issue. This is a social issue that's tearing apart the fabric of communities and families," said Aaron Dietrich, with the People's Council of Saint Petersburg. "You've got us people who are full-time workers who work over 40 hours...
HOUSE RENT
MarketWatch

The average household is spending an extra $250 a month, or $3,000 per year, due to high inflation — but middle-aged Americans are paying even more

Inflation is running hot, but not everyone is feeling the burn. The latest edition of the consumer price index showed that inflation was running at a pace of 7.5% in January, representing a 40-year high. The cost of everything from rent to dairy to used cars rose in January, showing how inescapable the run-up in consumer prices has been.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Mortgage#Affordable Housing#Senior Housing#Rent Control#The Angus Reid Forum
Axios

Why your rent is going up

"Oh my yes!" That's what real estate consultant John Affleck told Axios when asked if rent increases like the ones in the chart above were unusual. State of play: From 2015–2019, the average annual rent growth across major markets was 3.5% — but in 2021 it was 13%, said Affleck, senior vice president of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
HOUSE RENT
Telegraph

Is it illegal to rent out my house without a buy-to-let mortgage?

Homeowners who have chosen to rent out their property risk landing themselves in hot water if they fail to inform their mortgage lender of their decision. So-called "accidental landlords" – homeowners who fell into the sector by accident – must ensure they are not breaking the terms and conditions of their mortgage by letting a property illegally.
HOUSE RENT
WTVC

Fact Check Team: How federal rate hikes could impact the housing market

WASHINGTON (TND) — The housing crisis remains a concern for millions of Americans. This month, the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates and that might change things. The rate hike is designed to drive down now record inflation levels but a debate is developing within the federal government on just how fast to raise those rates. It has some worried about home loans.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Housing
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan now sees Fed hiking interest rates 9 times to combat red-hot inflation

JPMorgan Chase economists now see the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates nine consecutive times as central bank policymakers look to tackle hotter-than-expected inflation. In an analyst note to clients, the JPMorgan economists – led by Bruce Kasman – projected nine, quarter-percentage-point rate increases at every policy-setting meeting until March 2023.
BUSINESS
WEKU

First-time homebuyers are getting squeezed out by investors

Record-high home prices and low inventory were already making things hard for first-time homebuyers. But new numbers show that investors are driving even more people away from homeownership. "Investors are coming in and pushing out the first-time buyers," says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. He...
REAL ESTATE
Fatherly

Millions of American Households See Rent Costs Increase As Much As 40 Percent

American families have been hit hard during the pandemic. Unemployment, skyrocketing weekly grocery bills, struggling mental health for us and our kids. The past several years have been an ever-changing terrain — and one challenge has been the skyrocketing cost of homeownership. During the pandemic, many people reconsidered their home life or even the cities they lived in and looked for greener pastures. In the meantime, low housing stock and high demand led an already unaffordable asset to become downright beyond expensive. But it’s not just homeownership that is more expensive than ever — for the many millennial and Gen X parents who can’t afford homeownership, rent costs are climbing, too.
HOUSE RENT
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy