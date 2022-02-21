ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

5 things to know this Monday, February 21

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1OUS_0eKYufU400

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On President’s Day Monday 2022, Jill Szwed’s Storm Tracker Forecast called for a mild start to your week . Today’s five things to know includes an explosion in Colonie that damaged five buildings in total, the latest in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and confirmed cases of a bird flu in New York State.

1. Explosion causes multiple fires in Colonie

Multiple fire agencies responded Monday morning after an explosion caused several fires on Spruce Street in Colonie. The eruption took place around 1:40 a.m., and fire crews were able to get the scene under control by 3:00 a.m.

Explosion causes multiple fires in Colonie

2. Biden, Putin said to agree in principle to Ukraine summit

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, provided Russia does not invade its neighbor.

Biden, Putin said to agree in principle to Ukraine summit

3. Bird Flu found in New York

A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island.

Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

4. Through Their Eyes: Living Black History

As the country celebrates Black History Month, NEWS10 had a candid conversation with local members of the African American community to talk about their successes, triumphs, and the ongoing quest for equality in the Capital Region. If you missed the Sunday special, it is still available on our website.

Through Their Eyes: Living Black History

5. Virus cases, hospitalizations decrease across the United States

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.

Virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline across the US

To stay up to date on the latest headlines, breaking news, and more in the Capital Region and beyond, subscribe to our newsletter or download the NEWS10 app on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Which Presidents had New York connections?

(WETM) – Over the 246-year history of the United States, many—if not all—46 presidents have visited New York. However, many have more local connections to both upstate and downstate regions. Presidents’ Day of course falls on the birthday of George Washington, the first American President and the Commander of the Continental Army during the Revolutionary […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID update, February 21

The seven-day average of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has decreased to 66.4 as of Monday, according to public health officials. This came as 36 new positive cases were identified since Sunday, making the total number of confirmed cases in the county 61,750 to date.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Colonie, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Local Ukrainian church prays for peace

As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continue, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church in Watervliet prayed for peace in Eastern Europe. Parishioners, as well as members of the community, including Congressman Paul Tonko, attended Sunday's service.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Putin orders troops to breakaway Ukraine regions

Putin's order comes after he said that Moscow would recognize the regions, known as the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, as independent, a move that signaled a rejection of diplomatic efforts to cease fighting.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
NEWS10 ABC

Has Russia invaded Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area’s independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Demolition closes Exchange Street in Colonie

The town of Colonie 9-1-1 Center announced Monday Exchange Street will be closed from Russell Road to Everett Road from February 21 through March 7. Demolition of the former Tobin Plant will begin February 22, according to Jackson Demolition Services employees.
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Influenza#Ukraine#Russian#French#African American#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy