WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animal cruelty investigators are offering a cash reward for information from the public after a dog was found frozen to death in a cage. With donations provided by concerned individuals, the Humane Society of Huron Valley is now offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the prosecution of the person, or persons, responsible for the death of a dog found Feb. 13 in a cage frozen to the ground near Ypsilanti Township’s Village Grove Apartments.

