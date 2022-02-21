'Elden Ring' Overview Trailer Shows Off Game's Open World and Dungeons

It's funny to look back on the Taurus Demon now, the first boss you fight in Dark Souls after escaping its short tutorial area. The Taurus Demon makes an intimidating entrance, crashing down on the narrow walkway ahead of you with an enormous club in hand and horns Lucifer would envy. When you don't know what to expect, he's likely to pancake you with that club in just a few seconds. But it turns out to be a trivial fight: you just turn around, climb a ladder, and strut off a tower to stab him in the head for a huge chunk of damage. Repeat a couple times and the Taurus demon is toast. If you know where to go in Elden Ring, you can reach the first major boss even more quickly than you'll encounter the Taurus Demon, and he will almost certainly completely wreck your shit. There is no gimmick to save you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO