Trumbull County, OH

Part of Rte. 87 reopens in Trumbull County

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
 22 hours ago

MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A portion of Route 87 is back open after a one vehicle accident Monday morning.

Combs Road on Route 87 in Mesopotamia opened just after 7:30 a.m.

Crews were called just after 6 a.m. The area was closed for crews to help with the accident.

Injuries are not known at this time.

