Part of Rte. 87 reopens in Trumbull County
MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A portion of Route 87 is back open after a one vehicle accident Monday morning.
Combs Road on Route 87 in Mesopotamia opened just after 7:30 a.m.
Crews were called just after 6 a.m. The area was closed for crews to help with the accident.
Injuries are not known at this time.
