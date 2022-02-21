Average gas price hits $3.40 per gallon in metro Detroit
Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit are up slightly this week.
According to AAA Michigan, prices are up 2 cents in the state to an average of $3.37 per gallon. That's 14 cents higher than last month and 73 cents more than this time last year.
In metro Detroit, the average price is $3.40 per gallon, 1 cent more than last week and 76 cents more than this time last year.
According to AAA, crude prices are still up a little bit due to rising tensions in Russia and Ukraine.
"Despite a decrease in demand, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them slightly higher," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."
- Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.47), Metro Detroit ($3.40), Ann Arbor ($3.37)
- Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.34), Grand Rapids ($3.34), Traverse City ($3.34)
