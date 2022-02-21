ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average gas price hits $3.40 per gallon in metro Detroit

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAs5e_0eKYu6s000

Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit are up slightly this week.

According to AAA Michigan, prices are up 2 cents in the state to an average of $3.37 per gallon. That's 14 cents higher than last month and 73 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is $3.40 per gallon, 1 cent more than last week and 76 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA, crude prices are still up a little bit due to rising tensions in Russia and Ukraine.

"Despite a decrease in demand, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them slightly higher," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.47), Metro Detroit ($3.40), Ann Arbor ($3.37)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.34), Grand Rapids ($3.34), Traverse City ($3.34)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Gas Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa Michigan#The Auto Club Group
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy