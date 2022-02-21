ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hess Corporation: Cash Flow Jump Coming

By Long Player
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Production has begun on the second platform. Hess Corporation (HES) recently announced jointly with partner Exxon Mobil (XOM) that the new platform began production in the first quarter of 2022. The partners further announced that the production capacity of the first already producing platform has been increased. For a company the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Higher Oil Prices Are Allowing Energy Companies To Increase Their Shale Operations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) No news may be good news as equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on another day of light economic announcements. There are several earnings announcements but no big companies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the market. The higher premarket move could be an impressive follow up to yesterday’s rally. Crude oil prices and yields were lower before the market open which appears to be helping equity futures. Lower oil and yields are helping reduce investor fears as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) was 3.5% lower in premarket trading and nearing 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Shale giant Marathon chooses cash returns over oil ramp-up

Marathon Oil Corp. said oil and natural gas production won’t increase this year as it concentrates on pouring cash into dividends and share buybacks. The shale giant announced plans to spend $1.2 billion on capital projects this year, in line with analysts’ expectations for a 20% increase from the 2021 level, according to a statement on Wednesday. The company forecasts generating more than $3 billion of free cash flow, exceeding estimates by half a billion dollars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Continental Sees Its Oil Output Surging

The company expects to pump between 195,000 and 205,000 barrels a day of crude in 2022. Continental Resources Inc., the shale exploration giant majority-owned by billionaire Harold Hamm, sees oil production swelling as much as 28% this year as its new Permian assets add to output. The company that Hamm...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why BP, Exxon Mobil And Marathon Oil Shares Are Falling

Shares of energy companies, including BP plc (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), are trading lower as oil prices dip amid hopes of de-escalation between Ukraine and Russia. Concessions to calm tensions between the two countries would alleviate some supply concerns, which have lifted oil prices in recent weeks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budget#Infrastructure#Cash Flow#Exxon Mobil#Xom
rigzone.com

Noble Rakes In New Rig Deals As Market Improves

According to Noble Corporation's fleet status report, the offshore drilling contractor has raked in a significant number of drilling deals. According to Noble Corporation’s fleet status report, the offshore drilling contractor has raked in a significant number of drilling deals. Noble Corp. said in its report that three of...
INDUSTRY
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Grist

What states stand to gain if Biden hikes oil and gas royalty rates

For a president who campaigned on the promise to end new oil and gas leasing on public land, Joe Biden has been dragging his feet, to say the least. A long-anticipated government report on the federal oil and gas leasing program that was released last November did not indicate any end in sight. And while the Biden administration has yet to auction off any new leases on public land, it has approved almost 900 more drilling permits than former President Donald Trump did during his first year in office, according to a recent analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Stocks to Invest $25,000 In Right Now

Some stocks have crashed for no reason, giving investors an opportunity to buy cheap. Consider betting on megatrend stocks, whether it's e-commerce, electric vehicles, or clean energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Rise Despite Cushing Draw, Record Fuel Demand - EIA

(Reuters) -U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, even as inventories at the key Cushing hub dropped to their lowest level since 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Fuel stocks fell and demand surpassed the previous week's record, with total product supplied over four weeks averaging 22.1...
CUSHING, OK
Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Oil Expert Weighs In on How High Gas Prices Could Soar

One energy strategist warns that consumers need to brace themselves for higher gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia produces 10% of the global demand for gas, which equals roughly 10 million barrels of oil a day. The escalation in relations between the two states disrupts the supply chain of fossil fuels.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Pioneer CEO warns U.S. shale is unable to grow much more

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Only OPEC countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have the ability to meaningfully...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

S&P 1500 Stocks With Strong Momentum Currently

There are 17 stocks in S&P 1500 with strong momentum based on our criteria. We use the following indicators to gauge strength:. Percent distance of price from moving average, %200-MA 14-day Relative Strength Index, RSI(14) 5-day rate-of-change of volume, ROC(5) Number of days this last indicator has stayed over 70...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy