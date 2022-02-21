Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

MPW is the second largest owner of hospitals in the world and has exposure to the US, Europe, Australia, and South America. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is the second largest non-government owner of hospitals in the world. There is always going to be demand for these properties and MPW is the best option available to investors on the public equity markets. MPW also has international exposure, which separates it from most REITs. The demand for this type of real estate is inelastic and MPW is well positioned to benefit from aging populations in the US and Europe.

