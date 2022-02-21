ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford pedestrian hit by car

By Alex Galey
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a car near Charles and 20th Street Sunday night.

Police say the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening and to avoid the area while they investigate.

More information will be provided as the story develops.

