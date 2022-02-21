Rockford pedestrian hit by car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a car near Charles and 20th Street Sunday night.
Police say the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening and to avoid the area while they investigate.
More information will be provided as the story develops.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0