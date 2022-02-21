Crews respond to multiple Blair County fires

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called out to two different fires in Blair County Monday morning.

Fire companies were called to a multi-unit building in Tyrone at 4:15 a.m. at 601 Washington Avenue, according to dispatch. No injuries have been reported but there’s no word on if the building is a loss.

Roughly 5 minutes later at 4:20 a.m. crews were also called to the scene of a fire in a single-family home in Logan Township . The fire broke out on the 500 block of Gesser Avenue that saw about half a dozen departments at the scene. The residents reportedly had all their smoke detectors working and were able to get out of the house without injury.

A third call came in out of Altoona for a dryer fire. A firefighter was quick to get in and put the flames out with minimal damage.

