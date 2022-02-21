District tournament boys and girls basketball opens Monday night

FARMINGTON — District 1-4A tournament basketball opens Monday night with three games on tap, including a tiebreaker for the title spot and an automatic berth into the state tournament.

That game, between third-ranked Kirtland Central and top-ranked Gallup will be played at Newcomb High School, determined by both teams to be a neutral site for both schools.

Meantime, the rest of the district action in girls hoops gets underway with a pair of games at Bloomfield and Miyamura High Schools, the winners of those games will face either Kirtland Central or Gallup, with dates, times and locations still to be determined.

On Tuesday, District 1-4A boys action opens with Shiprock battling Kirtland Central and Bloomfield hosting Aztec.

Navajo Prep's boys team, winners of District 1-3A, will host tournament action later in the week, while the Navajo Prep Lady Eagles will await the winners of the first round in their district tournament to determine their next opponent in a game which will be played at the Eagles Nest on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles finished second in their district behind Tohatchi.

In District 2-5A competition, the Farmington Scorpions boys team will be in action Tuesday at home to face West Mesa in the district tournament while Piedra Vista travels to Eldorado.

The Lady Scorpions will play later in the week after finishing second in the overall standings behind La Cueva.

Here's a look at district tournament coverage early this week.

Monday

Girls Basketball

Kirtland Central vs. Gallup, 7 p.m. at Newcomb High School

Shiprock at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

Aztec at Miyamura, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

West Mesa at Farmington, 5:30 p.m.

Piedra Vista at Eldorado, 6: p.m.

Shiprock at Kirtland, 6 p.m.

Aztec at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Piedra Vista at Sandia, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Girls Basketball

District 1-3A semifinals TBA at Navajo Prep

District 1-4A semifinals TBA at Gallup

District 1-4A semifinals TBA at Kirtland Central

