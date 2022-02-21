Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, February 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Rochester police officials say a city resident was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot overnight.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of Roycroft Drive around 12:17 a.m. Monday for the report of shots fired and a person shot.

Police say officers found that at least two occupied houses in the area were struck by gunfire and a 38-year-old Rochester woman, an occupant of one of those homes, was shot in the upper body.

Officials say she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Rochester police officials say two children were nearly struck by gunfire Sunday night after a house was struck on Ripley Street.

Authorities say officers responded to a house on the 100 block of Ripley Street around 10:43 p.m. for a SpotShotter activation and reports of shots into a home.

Police say officers discovered that a house had been struck by gunfire and two 11-year-olds inside the house were nearly shot, however no one in the house was actually struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Officials say there are currently no suspects in custody and anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to call 911.

Rochester police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman.

Authorities say 86-year-old Mary Vaccaro was last seen in the area of Midland Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say she is approximately 5’3″, 190 pounds with brown hair. They say she may be wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. She was last seen driving a 2015 black Nissan Sentra with New York license plates of HZH7220.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dewey Avenue Sunday.

According to authorities, RPD responded to Dewey Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Dewey Avenue has been shut down in order for the police to conduct their investigation.

The 18-year-old is being treated at Unity Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a shooting that occurred Sunday just before noon on Lake Avenue at the Twin Beeches Apartments.

Upon arrival the RPD located a 19 year-old Rochester resident who was suffering from at least one gun shot. He was taken to Strong Hospital and was in guarded condition.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed that an unknown male had fired a number or rounds which struck the victim and a uninvolved vehicle that was driving on Lake Avenue at the time of the incident.

The person operating the vehicle was luckily not injured.

Additionally, a near by residence was stuck by no one inside was injured.

The Patrol Section is currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

In the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rent rose an astounding 19.3% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to a Realtor.com analysis of properties with two or fewer bedrooms. And nowhere was the jump bigger than in the Miami metro area, where the median rent exploded to $2,850, 49.8% higher than the previous year.

Other cities across Florida — Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville — and the Sun Belt destinations of San Diego, Las Vegas, Austin, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee, all saw spikes of more than 25% during that time period.

Rising rents are an increasing driver of high inflation that has become one of the nation’s top economic problems. Labor Department data, which covers existing rents as well as new listings, shows much smaller increases, but these are also picking up. Rental costs rose 0.5% in January from December, the Labor Department said last week. That may seem small, but it was the biggest increase in 20 years, and will likely accelerate.

Economists worry about the impact of rent increases on inflation because the big jumps in new leases feed into the U.S. consumer price index, which is used to measure inflation.

Inflation jumped 7.5% in January from a year earlier , the biggest increase in four decades. While many economists expect that to decrease as pandemic-disrupted supply chains unravel, rising rents could keep inflation high through the end of the year since housing costs make up one-third of the consumer price index.

Monday is the start of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week , a week designed to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders, while providing hope and support to those who are affected by them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in eating disorders, with the National Eating Disorder Awareness hotline seeing a 107% increase in calls since the start of the pandemic.

Patricia Petrone, the Director and Owner of Whole Wellness Therapy Services, sat down with News 8’s Ally Peters to speak about what eating disorders are and the role the pandemic has had on them.

Whole Wellness Services is an outpatient wellness center with locations in Greece, Rochester and Pittsford. The organization provides outpatient services for adults, teens, adolescents and children, including mental health services, eating disorder treatment, couples therapy and individual therapy. Click here for the full interview.

A weak frontal boundary will stall across the region Monday providing the slight chance for an isolated shower during the day, although most of the day should be spent quiet with mostly cloudy skies. There should be enough mild air around for another day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It’s a mostly quiet start to the week with more mild air surging into the region Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Our next system brings scattered showers turning to widespread rain by Tuesday afternoon in the midst of a warm front. Rain totals will likely range from half an inch up to an inch of rain, which may create some flooding concerns to the region overnight into Wednesday.

Expect the warmest temperatures Wednesday during the morning as a cold front sweeps through the region. This will bring temperatures in the low 50s and low 40s from midnight into the 30s and 30s during the day. Outside of an isolated shower chance the day should be mostly dry.

Another system will set to impact the region at some point Thursday into Friday bringing a snow/icy mix. Time will tell us the extent of the cold air and therefore how much icy precipitation we get versus plain snow. As it stands now it’s possible this is a plowable type of snow event for Western New York, but we’ll iron out those details including how much snow in the coming days.

