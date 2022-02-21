ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds defend treatment of Robin Koch head injury as PFA attack ‘failing’ concussion protocols

By Jamie Braidwood
 23 hours ago

Leeds United have defended their medical staff’s treatment of Robin Koch’s head injury and subsequent decision to allow the defender to return to the pitch amid criticism from the Professional Footballers’ Association that concussion protocols are “failing” player safety.

Koch clashed heads with Manchester United’s Scott McTominay in the first half of the Premier League match at Elland Road on Sunday and suffered a cut to his head that left the German covered in blood and requiring extensive treatment.

Leeds said Koch was checked for concussion symptoms but “passed all of the on-field screening tests” that are part of the Premier League’s protocols, only for the 25-year-old to go down again after being allowed to continue playing for around 15 minutes. Koch was visibly dazed as he was eventually removed from the pitch in the 29th minute.

Guidelines from the Football Association state that players should be immediately removed from the pitch if they have suffered a suspected concussion, and extra permanent substitutions are allowed in such cases following the introduction of new rules by football’s lawmakers IFAB last year.

However, the PFA have renewed calls for temporary concussion substitutes to allow players to be removed while they are properly evaluated. The PFA said that the current rules introduced by the IFAB are “not working” and players are being put “at risk”.

“The injury to Leeds United’s Robin Koch demonstrates again that the current concussion protocols within football are failing to prioritise player safety,” the PFA said in a statement. “The ‘if in doubt, sit them out’ protocol is not being applied consistently within the pressurised environment of elite competitive football.”

In an update regarding Koch on Monday, Leeds said the player was being treated for concussion and is following return-to-play protocols, but defended their decision to allow Koch to return to the pitch during the match.

“Leeds United can confirm that following a clash of heads, Robin Koch passed all of the on-field concussion screening tests that are currently part of the Premier League protocols.

“The player was told if he developed any symptoms he should sit down on the field of play and would be substituted immediately, which is what Robin did in the 29th minute of the game.

“The medical staff at Leeds United have always been in favour of temporary substitutions for head injuries, as it would allow the staff more time to assess an injury and allow a period for symptoms to potentially develop.”

The incident has attracted criticism from head injury charity Headway, as well as former Premier League players Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer. Sutton said in a post on Twitter: “Football doesn’t care about it’s players. What needs to happen to a player before the concussion procedure changes?”

“Thank you for your many messages,” Koch told his social media followers in an update on Monday. “I wanted to support the team for longer yesterday, but unfortunately I couldn’t do it. Thanks to our medical staff for the good care. I feel much better today and will be back soon.”

