Presidents Day 2022: Will mail run today? Is the post office open?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Former Judge J. Michael Luttig said in a New York Times opinion piece yesterday that the current Republican Party is cleaved in two. On one side are those who believe the last election was legitimate, including Luttig, a prominent conservative appeals court judge from 1991 to 2006. The other side are those who, loyal to Trump, insist the 2020 election was stolen—and includes at least two of Luttig’s former clerks, John Eastman and Ted Cruz.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO