MFD responds to large fire near 52nd and Mill

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
A federal jury has found former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights during his deadly arrest. All three men now face the possibility of life in prison, but federal sentencing guidelines suggest they may get much less, The Associated Press reports.
Washington — President Biden announced a slew of new sanctions taking aim at Russia's financial and technological sectors on Thursday in retaliation for the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine, vowing to cut off Russia's access to high-tech imports and freezing more than $1 trillion in Russian assets held overseas. "Putin...
As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. They played major roles in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates shares what we know.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
All of the living former U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Trump, have issued formal statements condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Republican and Democratic ex-presidents characterized the Kremlin's assault as "brazen," "reckless," "the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II" and...
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a military invasion of Ukraine, launching an attack that the White House says has been in the works for months. President Biden, along with other Western leaders and NATO allies, has strongly condemned the attack. Moscow's offensive has gone after various cities in Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv. Western countries have responded with economic sanctions, including an updated series of sanctions unveiled by Biden on Thursday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats. Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin 's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.
Comments / 0