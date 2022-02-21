ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do employees want most from their work life in 2022?

By Johnny Wood
World Economic Forum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growth of remote working is causing many employees to rethink how they approach their work day. Workers are looking to their employer to prioritize wellbeing and purpose. Flexible working conditions, work-life balance and skills development are also seen as increasingly important. “People power is on the up”....

Spikeymike350
23h ago

free college, then a job with no skills required, very few responsibilities, low hours, 4 day work weeks, full time pay at least $25 an hour, also likes to wear dresses with a man bun and face tattoos. and as soon as I'm hired I'm the boss!!!

