Fort Smith, AR

Police say man killed bicyclist, hid body

By Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A male driver has been charged after police say he struck and killed a bicyclist then tried to hide the body in Fort Smith.

Police say after the man hit the bicyclist, he put the body in the back of his pickup truck and fled the scene.

Police were able to identify the driver through surveillance video.

The man was arrested and charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

