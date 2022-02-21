Australia's Lumi secures another AUD 10 mln

Australia-based fintech Lumi has secured another AUD 10 million in capital funding from existing investors Arbel Fund and Perennial Partners. The small-business lender has now raised AUD 30 million in the past two months, with...
The U.S. and its allies need to push back harder against China after they “acquiesced and allowed” Beijing to expand its footprint in the South China Sea over the past decade, Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton said. “If we continue on that trajectory, then I think we’ll...
Global Screen has closed a raft of sales for “The Conference,” a historically accurate drama about the Wannsee Conference in Berlin, a meeting that had only one item on the agenda: the organization of the systematic mass murder of 11 million European Jews. The film has been acquired...
PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - France's Atos (ATOS.PA) aims to double its global market share in supercomputing to about 16% by around 2026, one of its executive said, stepping up European competition in a field dominated by the United States and China. The technology and IT consulting firm presented on...
BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB.BK) on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank's expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
The Prime Minister is set to sign off on a £25 million security package with Australia as the UK looks to build on its defence pact with Canberra.Boris Johnson met virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday evening to discuss further bilateral co-operation with its Commonwealth ally, with Britain stepping up its investment in the Indo-Pacific as part of a wider shift in foreign policy.In a joint statement the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to their “unique relationship” and support for a “rules-based international order free from coercion, where the sovereign rights of all nations are respected and...
A Florida congressman says he’s pressing the Biden administration on Canada’s decision to skip an extended national security review of a Chinese state-owned company’s takeover of a lithium mining firm. “It was quite surprising to me to hear of this acquisition, given there's a clear national security...
A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days.
China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes.
"Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
In July 2018, Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, wrote an article in the best-known local English-language newspaper, the South China Morning Post, stressing to Americans the territory’s unique position as an Asian business hub. “The US is forgetting the differences between Hong...
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities. The department said it was taking the step as it was unable...
Despite a strong focus on air and naval power, the commander of the United States Army in the Pacific says land forces will play a crucial role in any future regional conflict. And to deter the growing power of China’s armed forces from conflict, the U.S. relies heavily on friends...
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Friday said it will pay about 207 million euros ($235 million) to acquire Greek insurer European Reliance , a move that will create the country's fifth-largest insurer based on gross written premiums. The 7.80 euros per share bid represents a 15.7% premium...
BEIJING (Reuters) - Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd, an Apple Inc supplier, said on Monday it aims to raise up to 13.5 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) to fund six projects, including building a production line for wearable devices. The company plans to issue up to 2.1 billion shares to up...
A vast data leak is reported to have revealed details of the accounts and hidden wealth of more than 18,000 foreign clients of the banking giant Credit Suisse, allegedly including “corrupt autocrats, suspected war criminals and human traffickers”.The 166-year-old Swiss firm has said it “strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices”, after dozens of media outlets across five continents published the results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into the data.The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it received the data anonymously through a secure digital mailbox more than a year ago, which it then spent months...
Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's coal output returned to more than 12 million tonnes per day as of Feb. 20, the country's state planner said on Monday, a level equal to the average daily production of the fourth quarter of last year. Daily coal output in January and early...
A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain committed 25 million pounds ($34 million) to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific as part of a pact with Australia, and leaders of both countries expressed "grave concerns" about China's policies in its far western region of Xinjiang. In a video call on Thursday, British...
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain will unlock “tens of billions of pounds” of insurance sector capital that should boost the economy through infrastructure investment, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday. The six-year old ‘Solvency II’ capital requirements were inherited from the European Union when Britain...
