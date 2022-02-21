ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Australia's Lumi secures another AUD 10 mln

thepaypers.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia-based fintech Lumi has secured another AUD 10 million in capital funding from existing investors Arbel Fund and Perennial Partners. The small-business lender has now raised AUD 30 million in the past two months, with...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

US ‘acquiesced’ to China in Asia seas, Australia minister says

The U.S. and its allies need to push back harder against China after they “acquiesced and allowed” Beijing to expand its footprint in the South China Sea over the past decade, Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton said. “If we continue on that trajectory, then I think we’ll...
POLITICS
Stamford Advocate

‘The Conference’ Sells to North America, Japan, Australia, Italy

Global Screen has closed a raft of sales for “The Conference,” a historically accurate drama about the Wannsee Conference in Berlin, a meeting that had only one item on the agenda: the organization of the systematic mass murder of 11 million European Jews. The film has been acquired...
MOVIES
Reuters

Thai lender SCB invests $100 mln in Indonesia's Akulaku

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB.BK) on Tuesday announced a $100 million investment in Indonesian fintech startup Akulaku, as part the bank's expansion overseas and into technology. SCB last year announced major restructuring and expansion with a target of 200 million customers by 2025 for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Mln#Aud#Fintech#Arbel Fund#Perennial Partners#Wa
The Independent

UK and Australia set to agree £25m security deal to strengthen partnership

The Prime Minister is set to sign off on a £25 million security package with Australia as the UK looks to build on its defence pact with Canberra.Boris Johnson met virtually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday evening to discuss further bilateral co-operation with its Commonwealth ally, with Britain stepping up its investment in the Indo-Pacific as part of a wider shift in foreign policy.In a joint statement the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to their “unique relationship” and support for a “rules-based international order free from coercion, where the sovereign rights of all nations are respected and...
U.K.
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

Allianz launches $235 million bid for Greece's European Reliance

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Friday said it will pay about 207 million euros ($235 million) to acquire Greek insurer European Reliance , a move that will create the country's fifth-largest insurer based on gross written premiums. The 7.80 euros per share bid represents a 15.7% premium...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Credit Suisse: Huge data leak reveals details on 30,000 of bank’s clients

A vast data leak is reported to have revealed details of the accounts and hidden wealth of more than 18,000 foreign clients of the banking giant Credit Suisse, allegedly including “corrupt autocrats, suspected war criminals and human traffickers”.The 166-year-old Swiss firm has said it “strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices”, after dozens of media outlets across five continents published the results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into the data.The German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it received the data anonymously through a secure digital mailbox more than a year ago, which it then spent months...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UK pledges $34 mln to enhance security in Indo-Pacific

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain committed 25 million pounds ($34 million) to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific as part of a pact with Australia, and leaders of both countries expressed "grave concerns" about China's policies in its far western region of Xinjiang. In a video call on Thursday, British...
INDIA
Reuters

Britain to unlock 'billions of pounds' by easing insurance capital rules

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain will unlock “tens of billions of pounds” of insurance sector capital that should boost the economy through infrastructure investment, financial services minister John Glen said on Monday. The six-year old ‘Solvency II’ capital requirements were inherited from the European Union when Britain...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy