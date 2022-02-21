ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity birthdays: Feb. 21

York News-Times
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez's Shocking 'The Voice' Announcement—We Definitely Didn’t See This One Coming

Could Jennifer Lopez be joining The Voice as a coach for its next season? If we are to believe the rumors doing the rounds, it’s looking like a very big possibility, although fans are currently speculating which of the NBC singing competition’s current coaches – Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newbie Ariana Grande – might give up their seat to make way for the 52-year-old “On the Floor” hitmaker.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corbin Bleu
Person
Anthony Daniels
Person
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Charlotte Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Celebrity
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Shares a Heartfelt Message for His Twin Daughters’ Birthday

Actor and director Ron Howard posted a sweet tribute to his twin daughters, Jocelyn and Paige, on their 37th birthday. “Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote on his Instagram. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Hallmark Cancels Three Major Mystery Series

Hallmark Channel canceled three mystery series over the past few months. There will be no further installments of the Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries, and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises. The stars of each franchise wound up breaking the bad news to their fans on their own. Back in November,...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want To See Timothy Olyphant Replace Gibbs

NCIS fans don’t agree on a lot of things, but there’s one undeniable truth: the show cannot survive without Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Portrayed by Mark Harmon since the pilot, Gibbs is the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent for the team on the show. His sarcasm and wit made audiences fall in love with him right away.
TV SERIES
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Hallmark Reveals Lineup for March (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its March lineup. In addition to the season 9 return of When Calls the Heart, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere three original movies, ET can exclusively reveal. ER veterans Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle reunite for the previously announced A Second Chance...
MOVIES
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation. Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award. Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy