1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the officers were responding to a disturbance Saturday evening when the helicopter hit the water.

An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, photographs the wreckage of a Huntington Beach helicopter in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries. The crashed killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

Witnesses said boaters who saw the aircraft go down rushed to pull the officers out of the helicopter, which ended upside down in shallow water.

Police Chief Eric Parra said 44-year-old Officer Nicholas Vella died in the crash.

This photo provided by the Huntington Beach Police Department shows officer Nicholas Vella. Authorities say Vella was killed, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, and another officer was critically injured after a police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast. Vella was a 14-year veteran with the department. (Huntington Beach Police Department via AP)

He was a 14-year veteran with the department. The second officer was released from the hospital Sunday.

