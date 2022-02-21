ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash

 22 hours ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that  killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the officers were responding to a disturbance Saturday evening when the helicopter hit the water.

    An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, photographs the wreckage of a Huntington Beach helicopter in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed one officer and sent another to the hospital with critical injuries. The crashed killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)
    Retired Orange police officer Rob Thorsen, left, and his wife Kappy, of Yorba Linda, place flowers on a memorial for Huntington Beach police officer Nicholas Vella outside the Huntington Beach Police Department in Huntington Beach, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Officer Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was killed in a helicopter crash Saturday in Newport Beach. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)
    An Orange County Sheriff’s Department Search and Recovery Team diver prepares for the removal of a Huntington Beach Police helicopter in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force, and sent another officer to the hospital with critical injuries. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)
    A Huntington Beach Police helicopter is lifted out of the water in Newport Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Authorities were investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash along the Southern California coast that killed Huntington Beach Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the force, and sent another officer to the hospital with critical injuries. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)
    After placing flowers, Marriah Blackmore, 26, of Huntington Beach, who works in law enforcement in Riverside, pauses for a moment at the memorial setup for Huntington Beach police officer Nicholas Vella outside the Huntington Beach Police Department in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Officer Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was killed on Saturday in a helicopter crash during an investigation in Newport Beach. A second officer was hospitalized with critical injuries. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Witnesses said boaters who saw the aircraft go down rushed to pull the officers out of the helicopter, which ended upside down in shallow water.

Police Chief Eric Parra said 44-year-old Officer Nicholas Vella died in the crash.

This photo provided by the Huntington Beach Police Department shows officer Nicholas Vella. Authorities say Vella was killed, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, and another officer was critically injured after a police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast. Vella was a 14-year veteran with the department. (Huntington Beach Police Department via AP)

He was a 14-year veteran with the department. The second officer was released from the hospital Sunday.

