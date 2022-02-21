‘Frasier’-Inspired Killer Covered up Milkshake Murder of Her Rich Boyfriend with Fake Suicide

The sister of a 31-year-old actor found fatally shot last month has speculated that he did not die by suicide, but was rather kidnapped and murdered. Moses J. Moseley, known for his work on The Walking Dead, was discovered in his locked car with a handgun belonging to his sister, Teerea Kimbro, lying in his lap. Kimbro told The Independent that she believed that someone had shot Moseley and staged it “to make it look like what it’s not.” She explained that Moseley had been excited about an upcoming audition, and the attention his appearance on the hit AMC zombie series had garnered. “To love what you do… why would you give that up?” Kimbro asked. “He was in the peak of his career.” The actor’s sister said it “doesn’t make sense” that the gun was found on the right-handed Moseley’s lap, rather than “the right side of the car.” A spokesperson for the Georgia police department still actively investigating the actor’s death told The Independent that no autopsy report had yet been filed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO