Public Safety

‘Frasier’-Inspired Killer Covered up Milkshake Murder of Her Rich Boyfriend with Fake Suicide

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

An Australian woman who knocked out her wealthy boyfriend with a sedative-infused milkshake before gassing him with helium pumped into a plastic bag over his head, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison by an Australian court. Natasha Beth Darcy, 46, was found guilty of the 2017 murder...

TheDailyBeast

Sister of ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Found Dead Says She Suspects Foul Play

The sister of a 31-year-old actor found fatally shot last month has speculated that he did not die by suicide, but was rather kidnapped and murdered. Moses J. Moseley, known for his work on The Walking Dead, was discovered in his locked car with a handgun belonging to his sister, Teerea Kimbro, lying in his lap. Kimbro told The Independent that she believed that someone had shot Moseley and staged it “to make it look like what it’s not.” She explained that Moseley had been excited about an upcoming audition, and the attention his appearance on the hit AMC zombie series had garnered. “To love what you do… why would you give that up?” Kimbro asked. “He was in the peak of his career.” The actor’s sister said it “doesn’t make sense” that the gun was found on the right-handed Moseley’s lap, rather than “the right side of the car.” A spokesperson for the Georgia police department still actively investigating the actor’s death told The Independent that no autopsy report had yet been filed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman murdered by violent partner after refusing police support

A woman has been murdered by the violent partner she did not let police safeguard her from despite attempts to protect her.During the trial, the jury listened to a number of domestic violence incidents Lee Kendall perpetrated against Michaela Hall, a 49-year-old mother-of-two. Only two of these led to convictions, as Ms Hall declined to issue statements.Kendall walked free from prison for attacking Hall at her property in Cornwall as well as his apartment in Plymouth. The pair were reunited with each other because Hall refused to request a restraining order which would have barred the 43-year-old from approaching her.Kendall,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Playboy staff tried to warn Hugh Hefner that Playmate Dorothy Stratten was in danger before murder: doc

Miki Garcia can still vividly recall some of the last conversations she had with Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate who met a horrific demise. The former Playmate, who also served as head of promotions for Playboy from 1973 to 1982, has spoken out in A&E’s 10-part docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." It features new interviews with numerous members of Hugh Hefner’s staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man kills friend after fight over mayonnaise by repeatedly running him over with truck

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the US after killing his friend in a fight over mayonnaise.Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, ran over Caleb Solberg, 30, in Iowa after they got into an argument sparked by Erlbacher spreading mayonnaise over Mr Solberg’s food.Erlbacher ran over Mr Solberg with his pickup truck three times on 17 December 2020 and was sentenced on Monday.It was reported that the pair had been drinking at a bar with another person in the early hours of the morning when the disagreement over mayonnaise happened and bar fight ensued.Erlbacher called Mr Solberg’s half-brother, Craig...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

A California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera. The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”
RIALTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘There Were So Many Splashes’: Swimmer Killed by Great White Off Aussie Coast

A swimmer was killed by a great white shark south of Sydney on Wednesday in the first such attack in nearly six decades. “When [the swimmer] went down there were so many splashes,” a witness told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The victim has yet to be identified, and it was not immediately clear if the swimmer was a man or woman. Police are said to have recovered human remains from the water near the attack in Little Bay, off the coast of Sydney. Half of the swimmer’s wetsuit was also found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Family Concerned for Her Safety After Second ‘Shocking’ Prison Hanging

After Jean-Luc Brunel, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, was found hanged in his prison cell Saturday, the family of Ghislaine Maxwell is now worried about her safety while behind bars. “Another death by hanging in a high-security prison. My reaction is one of total shock and bewilderment,” Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine’s older brother, told the New York Post, referencing Epstein who was also found hanged in a prison cell. Maxwell confirmed that he “fears for [Ghislaine’s] safety.” Maxwell is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she is being kept under suicide watch.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shreveport Magazine

Mother helped her juvenile son take meth because she thought it would help him relax; the boy started hallucinating and ended up in a hospital

The 38-year-old mother allegedly held foil with heated meth while her juvenile son used a straw to take a ‘hit’. Investigators believe the mom gave the her 14-year-old son meth three separate times. A family member called the house and spoke with the boy who was hallucinating from the drugs. The mother reportedly told the unidentified relative that her son took a Xanax pill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doctor Gets Probation After Strangling Girlfriend and Killing Father

A Florida doctor has reportedly gotten house arrest and probation after shooting his father and strangling his girlfriend in 2018. Rafael Azulay, 47, was already on probation after three arrests for domestic violence against his girlfriend, including felony charge of battery-strangulation, when he asked his parents to visit and then shot his father, court documents showed. His mother later attested that the entire incident was an accident and that she didn’t want her son prosecuted. After signing a plea deal for domestic battery by strangulation and homicide-manslaughter by culpable negligence, Azulay will now spend ten years on probation following two years of house arrest in a home with his mother. For the battery charges, the arrest documents claim Azulay’s girlfriend was afraid to testify against him, claiming he threatened he had a gun and told her he would “bring her to her mother in a body bag.” Now that he is to be released, she told the Miami Herald she’s “making plans to change my name and move out of the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
