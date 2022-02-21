ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ad industry mourns Jamal Edwards after ‘devastating’ sudden death

By John McCarthy
The Drum
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia mogul Jamal Edwards, chief executive of SB.TV, has died at the age of 31 from a “sudden illness,” his family has confirmed. Edwards was an integral part of the UK rap scene and helped platform rising artists. As chief executive of music platform SB.TV, which he...

www.thedrum.com

NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Passes Away At 31 Years Old

World-renowned DJ, author, entrepreneur and designer Jamal Edwards has reportedly passed away at 31 years old. Jamal Edwards was a man of many talents, but he was known to most as the founder of SB:TV. Edwards’ groundbreaking platform featured early music from stars like Ed Sheeran, Dave, Stormzy and Krept & Konan. His passion for music and eye for talent attracted more than one million subscribers to his YouTube channel in just under two decades. In 2014, he earned an MBE, a prestigious award recognizing contributions to the arts and sciences and work with charitable organizations.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamal Edwards death: Idris Elba, Rita Ora and AJ Tracey pay tribute after SBTV founder dies aged 31

Tributes are pouring in to celebrate the life of Jamal Edwards, who set up the online music platform SBTV and helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest artists.The entrepreneur’s manager confirmed the news of his death on Sunday (20 February). On Monday (21 February), Edwards’s mother Brenda announced that her son died of a “sudden illness” and said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by his death. “It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said. Edwards...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

Jamal Edwards Media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, after it was awarded to him by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony, at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 26, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JOHN STILLWELL / POOL (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Tributes from world of music and beyond pour in for Jamal Edwards

Tributes have been pouring in from music industry heavyweights, sports stars and others for SBTV founder Jamal Edwards – who championed acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J – after his death at the age of 31.Chelsea FC player Reece James said on Twitter: “Rest in peace Jamal Edwards. I’m lost for words.”Rest in peace Jamal Edwards 💔 I’m lost for words.— Reece James (@reecejames_24) February 20, 2022Che Wolton Grant, better known by his stage name AJ Tracey, also took to Twitter to vent his grief.The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Ladbroke Grove, west London, said: “RIP...
MUSIC
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

Well fans, we will once again be forced to say goodbye to fave Jane Elliot as she has wrapped up her latest stint at General Hospital as Tracy. In the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, Wally Kurth, who plays her onscreen son Ned, shared, “I think the Quartermaine mansion is different without her and I do everything I can to convince her to stay.” However, that won’t be enough since “she likes being semi-retired.” Kurth did reiterate just how much Elliot enjoys coming back to the ABC soap and how much she “loves the people that she works with.”
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

Jamal Edwards Helped All Of These Musicians Launch Their Careers On SBTV

The music world was left in a state of shock after the incredibly sad death of the SBTV founder and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards. The 31-year-old died after a ‘sudden illness’ with endless industry figures sharing their memories of the much-loved mogul on social media. Edwards started off his...
MUSIC

