West Virginia man sentenced to life for the murder of former girlfriend

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 22 hours ago

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted for the 2019 murder of his former girlfriend, Trinity McCallister.

According to WVNS-TV, Hayden Dixon was sentenced Friday.

Court documents show that McCallister was reported missing in November 2019 and her body was later found mutilated at the home she and Dixon shared.

Medical examiners say McCallister died due to blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Dixon’s attorneys left the courtroom immediately and have not commented about the sentencing decisions.

An arson at the site of a fatal shooting and calling in reinforcements for COVID help: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. Just days after authorities in Brooke County arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting, there was a new development in the case.  –> Brooke County Sheriff says fire won’t disrupt murder investigation <– The Colliers home where police say a man was murdered went […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
4-month-old infant found alive in apartment with five dead adults

According to 13abcActionNews, authorities said a 4-month-old infant and an adult were found alive in a Colorado apartment where five other adults were found dead with substances described as “illicit narcotics” nearby. Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said that officers responded to a call of an unconscious party and when they arrived at the […]
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Columbiana County Sheriff’s confirm homicide

At about 10:33 a.m. Sunday morning deputies of The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Lisbon where they found a deceased body of a man inside. According to WKBN, Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death is being determined by the Columbiana […]
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
Ohio dad sentenced in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Jacob Cisneros learned his fate Wednesday. He was convicted earlier this month of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and obstruction. He and his wife were investigated 2019, when cold-case […]
OHIO STATE
