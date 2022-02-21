ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3 Ways Remote Work is Changing the Real Estate Industry Forever

By John Dealbreuin
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

43% of full-time employees worked at home in 2020. That's almost double the...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

The Impact of Remote Work on Florida's Real Estate Market

Technology allows for real estate deals to be done remotely./Photo by Thirdman from Pexels. Remote work is changing the real estate industry. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, more people worldwide have been working remotely. Working from home is relatively easy and sometimes more convenient for many office jobs. Florida is one of the most desirable places to live, and many choose to live in larger cities such as Miami, Ft Lauderdale, or Orlando for employment opportunities. There has been a substantial shift in the housing market throughout the pandemic, causing people to relocate.
FLORIDA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Former Vice President of Legislative Affairs’ Quest to Elevate the Real Estate Industry

Visionaries dare to change an entire industry. Throughout history, it was lands that they conquered; modernly today, it’s an entire industry that they seek. The sheer devotion, confidence, and striving to make a difference make them innovators and visionaries. They take risks, push boundaries, and change the landscape with their new ideas in different ways.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ways Remote Work
The Kitchn

6 Types of Flooring That Are on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents

Interior design styles come and go, and flooring is no exception to that rule — just think of your grandparents’ shag carpeting. Still, with so many different styles of flooring on the market these days, if you’re looking to update your floors before putting your home on the market, it can be confusing to know what buyers want to see. I polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren’t loving right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Washington Times

“Best job in America” pays $145,000, with healthy work-life balance

A job that pays six figures a year and allows employees to work from home certainly sounds inviting. Corporate review website Glassdoor released its rankings of the 50 best jobs in America for 2022 Wednesday. Tech workers took the top spot, with “enterprise architects” having a median base salary of $144,997, over 14,000 job openings, and a satisfaction rating of four out of five.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Here’s how to get Black employees to stay, despite The Great Resignation

La Toya Haynes is the director of Racial Equity at Intuit. Call it the Great Resignation, call it the “I-quit” movement, call it post-pandemic burnout — whatever we label it, employees are leaving their jobs. In November 2021 alone, 4.5 million workers quit. The Great Resignation has...
ECONOMY
CBS News

The latest employee benefit? Helping workers have babies.

More companies are offering to cover the costs of fertility treatments and other family-building services for workers, as they look for ways to recruit talent and stand out from their competitors in a tight labor market. Old requirements — like a diagnosis of infertility in a heterosexual couple before covering...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
ECONOMY
CNBC

This HR manager took 3 months off with pay to hike in Europe. Here’s why her tech company let her do it

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

When Noy Rigoni lost his welding job in 2019, he figured he’d have no trouble finding a new one. The job market in the Portland, Oregon, area, where he lives in the suburbs, was solid, plus, trade groups report a nationwide shortage of welders. But Rigoni has been unemployed almost nonstop since 2019. Jobless aid and federal stimulus helped, but with that money gone, Rigoni and his wife had no choice but to declare bankruptcy. They’re in danger of losing their house.
PORTLAND, OR
verywellmind.com

Who the Hybrid Work Revolution Is Leaving Behind

Alejandra Aguinaga enjoyed her job at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. She felt a sense of accomplishment and purpose when she delivered food trays to hospital patients. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and suddenly being face-to-face with the patients she served brought a level of fear and apprehension she hadn’t experienced before.
HEALTH
bizjournals

7 ways to reduce your commercial real estate costs in 2022

Heading into a new year, companies are working to realign spending and improve agility for long-term success, but many are overlooking a huge opportunity to cut costs using their second-largest expense: their real estate. Don’t leave money on the table. By taking advantage of short and long-term opportunities, you can...
REAL ESTATE
Slackpreneur

Work From Home With Flex Jobs

Are you tired of working at an office for a boss? Want to work from home? Even before the epidemic in 2020 uprooted everything, an increasing number of individuals were abandoning their 9-5 jobs to work remotely and explore the world.
Connecticut Post

4 Ways Real-Estate Pros Get Leads from Digital Marketing

In today’s digital age, we rely on the “Internet of everything” for nearly every aspect of our lives, from checking the local weather to buying real estate property, a dynamic additionally boosted by distancing and health guidelines as a result of the pandemic. According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), a staggering 97% of homebuyers used the Internet for home searches in 2020. As a result, and in response, firms encouraged buyers to send in e-signatures, sign electronic contracts and forms, schedule virtual meetings and complete other related tasks online. These real estate trends are likely here to stay, and agents must adapt, which means developing a solid digital marketing strategy that boosts visibility and gets listings in front of the right buyers at the right time.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy