Real Estate

3 Ways Remote Work is Changing the Real Estate Industry Forever

By John Dealbreuin
Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

43% of full-time employees worked at home in 2020. That's almost double the...

www.ftimes.com

Related
L.A. Weekly

Former Vice President of Legislative Affairs’ Quest to Elevate the Real Estate Industry

Visionaries dare to change an entire industry. Throughout history, it was lands that they conquered; modernly today, it’s an entire industry that they seek. The sheer devotion, confidence, and striving to make a difference make them innovators and visionaries. They take risks, push boundaries, and change the landscape with their new ideas in different ways.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bizjournals

7 ways to reduce your commercial real estate costs in 2022

Heading into a new year, companies are working to realign spending and improve agility for long-term success, but many are overlooking a huge opportunity to cut costs using their second-largest expense: their real estate. Don’t leave money on the table. By taking advantage of short and long-term opportunities, you can...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ways Remote Work
The Kitchn

6 Types of Flooring That Are on Their Way Out, According to Real Estate Agents

Interior design styles come and go, and flooring is no exception to that rule — just think of your grandparents’ shag carpeting. Still, with so many different styles of flooring on the market these days, if you’re looking to update your floors before putting your home on the market, it can be confusing to know what buyers want to see. I polled some real estate pros to see which flooring trends their clients aren’t loving right now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Washington Times

“Best job in America” pays $145,000, with healthy work-life balance

A job that pays six figures a year and allows employees to work from home certainly sounds inviting. Corporate review website Glassdoor released its rankings of the 50 best jobs in America for 2022 Wednesday. Tech workers took the top spot, with “enterprise architects” having a median base salary of $144,997, over 14,000 job openings, and a satisfaction rating of four out of five.
JOBS
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Essence

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
ECONOMY
CBS News

The latest employee benefit? Helping workers have babies.

More companies are offering to cover the costs of fertility treatments and other family-building services for workers, as they look for ways to recruit talent and stand out from their competitors in a tight labor market. Old requirements — like a diagnosis of infertility in a heterosexual couple before covering...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slackpreneur

Work From Home With Flex Jobs

Are you tired of working at an office for a boss? Want to work from home? Even before the epidemic in 2020 uprooted everything, an increasing number of individuals were abandoning their 9-5 jobs to work remotely and explore the world.
CNBC

This HR manager took 3 months off with pay to hike in Europe. Here’s why her tech company let her do it

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Why Understanding Your Employees' Learning Preferences Is Key To An Agile Workplace

CEO at TPC - The Performance Company, learning strategist, author of 31 books including 'Unlock Inner Genius'. Some of the most productive work environments consist of team members who work exceptionally well together despite their differences. Working collectively with a group of people requires strong communication skills. However, not everyone naturally has those skills.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
verywellmind.com

Who the Hybrid Work Revolution Is Leaving Behind

Alejandra Aguinaga enjoyed her job at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. She felt a sense of accomplishment and purpose when she delivered food trays to hospital patients. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and suddenly being face-to-face with the patients she served brought a level of fear and apprehension she hadn’t experienced before.
HEALTH
NewsTimes

4 Ways Real-Estate Pros Get Leads from Digital Marketing

In today’s digital age, we rely on the “Internet of everything” for nearly every aspect of our lives, from checking the local weather to buying real estate property, a dynamic additionally boosted by distancing and health guidelines as a result of the pandemic. According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), a staggering 97% of homebuyers used the Internet for home searches in 2020. As a result, and in response, firms encouraged buyers to send in e-signatures, sign electronic contracts and forms, schedule virtual meetings and complete other related tasks online. These real estate trends are likely here to stay, and agents must adapt, which means developing a solid digital marketing strategy that boosts visibility and gets listings in front of the right buyers at the right time.
REAL ESTATE
WSOC Charlotte

Real estate roundup: Steady flow of residential projects on way in region

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area’s pipeline of multifamily development remained steady to start the new year. In SouthPark, a 239-unit apartment project split between twin buildings is underway as part of the Liberty SouthPark development along Liberty Row Drive, while in University City, a pair of developers are teaming up to bring 341 multifamily units, 56 for-rent townhomes and about 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, office and other commercial space to a 25-acre site on West Mallard Creek Church Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC

