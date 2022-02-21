ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Mobile and OTT AdTech Leader Tappx Records Major Growth in Digital Advertising Market

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Tappx, a leading AdTech company powering advertising solutions for mobile, desktop, and OTT/CTV, announces that it has acquired PlayOn Content, a fast-growth video generation and monetization platform. The acquisition will create a platform for global publishers which can generate, display and contextually monetize video content. PlayOn Content supports media...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Digital Orders Drive Major Growth for Chipotle in Q4

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market closed on Feb. 8. The restaurant chain delighted shareholders by revealing robust sales growth. It quickly adapted to emphasize digital orders at the pandemic's onset when restaurants were forced to restrict in-person dining. And despite restaurants resuming normal operations,...
RESTAURANTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

mParticle reimagines multi-year customer data profiles with launch of premium Profile Reengagement feature

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the leading enterprise customer data infrastructure company, today announced the release of Profile Reengagement to its suite of premium capabilities. The feature allows brands to maintain a rich and robust profile of its customers over a multi-year time horizon, within mParticle and across 100+ partner integrations. A deep, historical customer view enables brands to personalize experiences for protracted customer journeys, even if the touchpoints are infrequent and irregular. This historical customer insight is particularly useful to engage seasonal or churned customers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Ott#Ott Adtech#Tappx Records#Ott Ctv#Playon Content#Huffpost#Prisa Radio#Grupo Kiss Fm#Televisa#Multimedios#Contextualize#Latam
TechCrunch

How to grow your organic traffic with earned media

While it immediately provides increased brand awareness, earned media can also be an excellent vehicle for building brand authority as well as dramatically improving your off-page SEO. Here at Stacker Studio, we’ve seen it work wonders with our brand partners, for whom we create newsworthy articles and syndicate them to...
Forbes

Keeping Up With Three Key Technologies That Will Hit Their Stride In 2022

Mike Jackowski is the CEO of Duck Creek. He brings more than 25 years of insurance industry expertise to this global leadership role. The past two years have seen the development of new technologies — and the rethinking of mature ones — accelerate at an incredible pace. The pandemic forced established companies into new ways of thinking and doing, and new businesses sprang up to support them. We’re in a period of upheaval, and as 2022 begins, uncertainty shows no sign of stopping.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Portugal
HackerNoon

9 Solid Online Marketplace Businesses to Start in 2022

List of the most great marketplace ideas has been assembled, together with reasons to invest and important industry participants. There is tremendous growth in internet markets nowadays. By 2024, Forbes predicts that B2C marketplaces will generate $3.5 trillion in sales. Entrepreneurs may take comfort from the success of Amazon, eBay,...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need in order to keep pace with digital innovation," SoFi said in a statement. The company has become a leader in Gen 3 multi-product banking core technology, it added, and is expected to help SoFi with its goal of becoming a one-stop-shop financial services platform and for its goal of building the AWS of finance. SoFi shares slid 2.3% premarket and have fallen 50% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digital Platforms Shouldn’t Be Regulated as Utility Networks

As the five tech superpowers have grown to dominate the world, regulators have sharpened their focus on how to tame them and keep the sectors competitive. At more than $1.4 trillion in revenue last year, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft collectively saw their profits rise 55% in 2021. That...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

How AI and Data Analytics Will Impact The Era of COVID-19

According to MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market will increase from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026. By 2022 it is expected that 90% of companies will be using some form of artificial intelligence for data analytics purposes. Data analytics is a process by which large amounts of data are analyzed to reveal patterns, trends, and associations. In 2022, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data will be the driving force in the growth of humanity and its economy. We are faced with a global pandemic that has been predicted to happen in 2022.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Web3 Platform Gather Network Is Embracing A Multi-Chain Future

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Whether it’s liquidity protocols, NFT platforms, token launchpads or stablecoin issuers, multi-chain crypto projects are becoming more and more common. Although tens of thousands of applications continue to be built atop a single blockchain (usually Ethereum), chain-specific ventures increasingly appear out of step with the needs of end users who crave interoperability with other networks.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy