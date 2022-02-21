ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Central Pa. man dies in 2-vehicle crash in northern York County, coroner reports

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

A Perry County man died from injuries suffered in a crash in northern York County Thursday night, a coroner's release said.

The report said 36-year-old Joel Jumper, of Shermans Dale, was driving northbound in the 1800 block of Old York Road when his vehicle entered the southbound lane and struck another vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the Warringtown Township scene at 6:31 p.m.

Jumper, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma. There was no word if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police York Barracks is the investigating police agency.

Shelly Stallsmith is a trends reporter for the York Daily Record. She can be reached at mstallsmith@ydr.com or followed on Twitter at @ShelStallsmith.

