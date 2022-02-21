ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Angel Initiative’ provides treatment options for those battling addiction

By Matthew Duckworth
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Kentucky State Police is reminding anyone that is battling addiction of the “ Angel Initiative “.

Launched in 2016, the Angel Initiative is a completely voluntary program that allows anyone struggling with addiction to come to any KSP post and get help finding treatment.

Anyone that comes forward will not be arrested or charged with any drug violations if they participate in a treatment program. They can also safely dispose of any drugs or any paraphernalia they might have on them without being arrested.

To find the KSP Post closest to you please visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ .

For more information about the Angel Initiative, visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/angel-initiative/ .

