Police searching for suspect in fatal Sunday night hit-and-run
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver they say fled the scene after killing a bicyclist on University Parkway Sunday...www.mysuncoast.com
University Parkway is extremely dangerous. Speed limit is 50 but people do 70+. NEVER a police officer in sight monitoring traffic.
