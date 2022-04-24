Best Streaming Services for K-Dramas

The streaming and subscription landscape keeps changing -- price fluctuations, options galore -- so it's a good idea to audit your subs every once in a while to see what you could trim from the budget without missing it. A lot of Netflix subscribers seem to have made the choice to ditch the streamer recently. Netflix reported a loss of about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, its first loss in a decade. And Peloton announced in mid-April it's raising subscription prices (while lowering the up-front cost of purchasing a bike).

