CEO of PhoenixCG specializing in collaborative business ecosystems to accelerate innovation and open new markets. I have been building partnering programs since the ’80s. What surprises me over my career as a partnering professional, and now as a consultant, is that I still have to explain why partners are crucial to business growth and viability. In fact, I can recount times I was grilled by C-level executives to justify resources and the very existence of the partner program. This is despite the fact that the largest and highest capitalized companies on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley have vast ecosystems of partners, such as Apple. Not that it is essential that every company have a massive platform play of partners, but even an early-stage startup can benefit from a carefully curated community of strategic partners.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO