Alpha Networks Acquires Corum Client Kinow

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Corum announces that their client, Kinow, was acquired by Alpha Networks, a leading European provider of OTT video software headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Kinow is a turnkey OTT video platform developer used by producers, distributors, media companies, and sports federations. Alpha Networks will leverage Kinow’s SaaS streaming solution to accelerate its...

