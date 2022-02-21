ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

By Nicole Cook
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A double homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left two people dead Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, officers with the West Precinct responded around 8:09 p.m. to the 5000 block of Court O to the call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a person shot inside a vehicle that had hit a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found shot about two blocks away in the front yard of a home. Police believe this victim was a passenger in the car and managed to run to the second location before collapsing. They were also pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. BPD asks anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

