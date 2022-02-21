ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka shares fall 4.5%, all top sectors register losses

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 23 hours ago

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended sharply lower on Monday, recording their worst day in over a year amid broad based losses and steep declines in energy, industrial and financial firms.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 4.47% at 11,591.37 points, logging a 2-month low.

* While all major sectors ended in the red, conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the biggest drags to the index, slumping 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively.

* Lanka IOC (LIOC.CM), a unit of Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), and liquefied petroleum gas supplier LAUGFS Gas (LGGL.CM) were down 8.7% and 7.6% at the closing bell.

* Sri Lanka is trying to arrange a payment of $35 million for a shipment of 40,000 tonnes of diesel with just a few days of stocks left, the energy minister said on Monday. read more

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 102.3 million rupees ($506,435.64), according to stock exchange data.

* The island nation's domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 4.20 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 4.23 billion rupees.

* The trading volume inched up to 221.8 million shares from 219.9 million shares in the previous session.

* Sri Lanka's overall rate of inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index was 16.8% year on year in January compared to a 14% rise in December

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

